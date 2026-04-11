10 best animated shows you can only watch on Netflix

In recent years, Netflix has become a go-to source for animated television. We ranked the 10 best animated Netflix shows of all time.

There are so many good Netflix original animated shows that could have made our list of the 10 best animated Netflix shows, including F is for Family and Haunted Hotel. Ultimately, they unfortunately missed the mark.

Let's get the list started with Long Story Short.

Long Story Short Production Still

10. Long Story Short

With some of the most uproarious dialogue that Netflix animation has ever had to offer, Long Story Short should hook viewers in from the very opening lines of the show's witty pilot. It takes a non-linear approach to the trend of animated, middle-class families who somehow always find themselves in respectively outrageous scenarios.

The first of two shows on this list with Raphael Bob-Waksberg as the showrunner, Long Story Short is bound to resonate with fans of Bojack Horseman, another Netflix animated series that received even greater acclaim than the property at hand. Even then, Long Story Short managed to make the list of the top ten animated shows original to Netflix.

Blue Eye Samurai (L to R) Maya Erskine as Mizu in Blue Eye Samurai. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

9. Blue Eye Samurai

Airing its first season in 2023, the original series Blue Eye Samurai was created by the husband-wife duo of Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, those showrunners taking inspiration from the films of Akira Kurosawa and Sergio Leone when creating this unsung show.

It tells the tale of a half-white and half-Japanese warrior named Mizu as she traverses an arc of revenge against a group of four white men. A compelling plot, one that facilitates some gorgeous, action-packed set pieces while in tandem, succeeds from a perspective of general storytelling. Fans of Netflix animation would truly be remiss to pass on Blue Eye Samurai.

Devil May Cry S1. Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante in Devil May Cry S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

8. Devil May Cry

Netflix has become the go-to spot for video game adaptations, whether they're live-action shows like The Witcher or animated shows such as Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. One of many animated adaptations to appear within this list is Devil May Cry, all ten episodes of which came out in 2022.

Crisp sound design and intricate animation render Devil May Cry an essential Netflix exclusive, not to mention the hilarious dialogue that punctuates some seriously rip-roaring set pieces. It's a top-notch project in terms of general narration, and such actors as Johnny Young Bosch help see the show into wonderful fruition.

Arcane Season 2 (L to R) Ella Purnell as Jinx and JB Blanc as Warwick in Arcane Season 2. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024

7. Arcane

The most famous video game adaptation available exclusively on Netflix arguably goes to Arcane, based on the hit title League of Legends and featuring an impressive lineup of voice actors to see the characters come to life. Season 1, which was released in 2021, took the world by storm thanks in part to the efforts of a seriously star-studded cast, from Hailee Steinfeld as "Vi" to Ella Purnell as Jinx.

Receiving all sorts of honors from the Annie Awards, the Primetime Emmys, and more, the first season of Arcane resonated with audiences all around the world. Season two was just as beloved when it came out in 2024, rounding out the series in satisfying fashion and solidifying Arcane as a top-tier exclusive for Netflix.

Castlevania: Nocturne S2. Nastassja Kinski as Tera in Castlevania: Nocturne S2.

6. Castlevania

Created by famed comic book writer Warren Ellis, the Castlevania show aired four total seasons from 2017 to 2021, proving to be one of the service's go-to animated shows. It's based on the video game series of the same name that was famously published by Capcom, with the show doing great justice to one of the most beloved ever franchises its medium has to offer.

From its tone to its plot, Castlevania on Netflix hit home with hardcore fans of the franchise, and it attracted an even wider fanbase due to the service's widespread viewership. It even spawned a spinoff in Castlevania: Nocturne (2023-2025), which is well worth a watch for fans of this masterful horror show.

Big Mouth S8 (L to R) Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian, Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser, John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman, and Nick Kroll as Lola Skumpy in Big Mouth S8. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

5. Big Mouth

Airing its final series of episodes in 2025, the hit animated show Big Mouth revolves around a group of middle school teenagers in Westchester County, New York. The premise is based on the upbringing of showrunners Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll, their series consisting of seven seasons that were each well acclaimed by pundits of the industry.

Praise was particularly doled out to the show's thematic resonance, with critics noting that Big Mouth masterfully dealt with some surprisingly hard-hitting topics. It's among the funniest shows in recent TV history, and it will long hereafter be heralded as an all-time Netflix great.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (L to R) Jason Schwartzman as Gordon Graves and Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off . Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

4. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Comic books, film, video games, television—no matter the medium, the Scott Pilgrim franchise manages to succeed from every perspective of storytelling, and that's very much the case with this Netflix animated show. It's called Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and its eight, action-packed episodes all came out on November 17, 2023.

Though not renewed for a second season, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off shows the staying power of the property, this character having been created in comic books by Bryan Lee O'Malley. It features many of the same voice actors from the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010), a motion picture that was just as acclaimed as this animated show on Netflix.

Perhaps the most underrated show that Netflix has to offer, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is deserving of far more love for its consistently hilarious dialogue and indelible, outrageous plot points. Here's hoping a cult following will materialize at some point down the line.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (L to R) Kenn as David Martinez and Kaito Ishikawa as Katsuo in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

3. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Based on the video game Cyberpunk: 2077 that was made by CD Projekt Red in 2020, the series captures the source material's tone in nearly every scene of each well-made episode. Stellar voice cast too, and none of this even mentioned the actual animation, with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners deserving a spot on the list for every fathomable reason.

Announced in July, 2025 was a sequel called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 was greenlit by CD Projekt Red, that being a video game developer who's made multiple titles that have been adapted to television. Perhaps the best is Edgerunners.

BoJack Horseman season 6 - Credit: Netflix

2. Bojack Horseman

Anthropomorphic animals will always have a spot in the realm of animation, and most recently added to the echelon of top-tier talking creatures is the show Bojack Horseman, which deals with meaningful themes while also cracking some of the funniest jokes imaginable.

Six seasons of Bojack Horseman came out exclusively on Netflix between 2014 and 2020, and it's still being enjoyed today. The name value of Bojack Horseman should essentially speak for itself as one of the highest-quality animated shows that Netflix has ever produced, and even one of the funniest projects in all of modern television.

Love, Death and Robots - Credit: Netflix

1. Love, Death & Robots

Few productions on Netflix have been on the level of Love, Death & Robots when it comes to animation, as this was among the most refreshing television experiences in all of the 21st century. Each episode revolves around entirely different characters as they traverse original plots, thus being qualified as an anthology show, and a famous example at that.

Critics were even higher on the most recent season - that being four - than its last couple of predecessors, showcasing the staying power of Miller's preeminent show, an all-time great of television and animation both. It's a staple title among the Netflix roster, and that will likely be the cast for many years to come.

Stay tuned for more good shows to watch on Netflix!