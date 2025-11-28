10 festive-themed episodes to stream this holiday season

With Thanksgiving coming to an end, the Holiday Season is in full swing. There's no better time to revisit some of the best festive episodes TV has to offer.

There are some amazing holiday episodes out there to watch, but we've round up some of the best festive episodes worth streaming over the holiday season. While some are expected, here are some episodes that you can't forget to watch (or re-watch) during this year's festivities.

10. American Horror Story: Asylum - "Unholy Night" (S2, EP 8)

For those who enjoy something spooky in all seasons, this American Horror Story episode perfectly blends horror with some holiday cheer. During Christmas at Briarcliff Manor, a patient with a special connection to the holiday is let out of solitary confinement to rehash some of his past offenses. The perfect way to transition into the Christmas season.

Where to watch: American Horror Story is streaming on Hulu.

9. Pose - "Giving and Receiving" (S1, EP 3)

For something more heartfelt, Pose's take on the Christmas episode is emotional, yet a harsh reality for many during the Holiday season. The episode addresses the challenges that can arise during the holidays, while also highlighting the importance of friendship and family during difficult times. A beautiful, yet still festive, episode to watch this year.

Where to watch: You can stream all of Pose on Hulu.

8. 30 Rock - "Secret Santa" (S4, EP 8)

For those who enjoy something more light-hearted, 30 Rock's "Secret Santa" is just that. In this bizarrely humorous episode, some of the staff at 30 Rock attempt to organize a Secret Santa, while others rekindle with old love interests. There is truly something for everybody in this 30-minute laugh.

Where to watch: 30 Rock is streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

7. Modern Family - "White Christmas" (S7, EP 9)

For a classic Christmas family vacation episode, the family we all know and love heads to the mountains in Modern Family's "White Christmas". While we all hope for a relaxing and peaceful holiday, this episode contains nothing but the opposite. Between unwelcomed cabin guests, hidden relationships, and unexpected weather, this is a great watch for those who are used to a hectic holiday season.

Where to watch: You can watch Modern Family on Peacock and Hulu.

6. Community - "Regional Holiday Music" (S3, EP 10)

In this hilarious take on Glee, the study group from the well-loved sitcom Community is dragged into performing in their school's Christmas pageant. This is definitely not one to miss for those who enjoy the chaos that comes with the holiday season.

Where to watch: Community is streaming on Hulu.

5. The Office - "Christmas Party" (S2, EP 10)

A classic holiday episode, "Christmas Party" is the perfect reenactment of the chaos that comes with spending the holiday season in a corporate environment. With Michael always trying to one-up everyone, the office Yankee Swap takes a sharp turn in this hilarious Christmas special of The Office.

Where to watch: The Office is streaming on Peacock.

4. Schitt's Creek "Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose" (S4, EP 13)

After Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) has a flashback to his luxurious lifestyle and his elegant Christmas parties, he decides he wants to recreate that festivity at the Rosebud Motel. While there were definitely some budget cuts from previous years, this episode shows that the Christmas spirit is something money cannot buy.

Where to watch: Schitt's Creek is streaming on Prime Video and Hulu

3. Black Mirror - "White Christmas" (S2, EP 4)

In this thrilling Christmas special, viewers are taken to a remote cabin where they are told the stories of the dangers of technology, festively, of course. With every Black Mirror episode, it is impossible to put into words what occurs in the psychological thriller without rambling, so this is one you have to watch for yourself to experience.

Where to watch: Black Mirror is streaming on Netflix

2. The Bear - "Fishes" (S2, EP 6)

"Fishes" is a flashback episode to a Christmas Eve dinner, years before the restaurant in The Bear had opened. Viewers can expect a tense look into the family dynamics of the characters, and some special guests as well. A must-see for those looking for something engagingly jolly during this Christmas season.

Where to watch: The Bear is streaming on Hulu.

1. The Simpsons - "Simpsons Roasting on a Open Fire" (S1, EP 1)

In the pilot episode of the series, Homer Simpson attempts to hide the fact that he won't be getting his Christmas bonus at work by picking up a side gig as a store Santa Claus. A nostalgic, yet hilarious way to bring some Christmas joy into your winter viewings.

Where to watch: The Simpsons is streaming on Disney+