13 'spooky' episodes of Netflix shows for preschoolers this Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, you’ll be looking for shows and movies that are great for the whole family. Finding something for the youngest members of the family can be difficult, but not anymore. Netflix has got your back.
Netflix is the home of some of the best preschool-aimed content. Whether it’s episodes of Gabby’s Dollhouse, Hot Wheels Let’s Race, or even CoComelon Lane, there is something available, but then you need to go through each of the seasons to find the “spooky” episodes to watch.
Netflix has a Halloween playlist for preschoolers all set up
Well, Netflix wants to make it easy for you with a playlist. The Happy Halloween Playlist for preschoolers is packed with 13 episodes, which will give you 168 minutes of uninterrupted time to get some housework done. You can also just sit back and relax with the kiddos while they watch the episodes.
Here are the 13 episodes to check out:
- Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish - Loose/Tight
- Gabby's Dollhouse - The Wizard of Meow
- Hot Wheels Let's Race - Scream Machines
- Chip and Potato - Pumpkin Picking Chip
- Go! Go! Cory Carson - Teen Monster Truck
- Creature Cases - The Puzzle of the Poisonous Leaves / The Mystery of the Missing Hare
- Hot Wheels Let's Race - Night Fright
- Ridley Jones - All Ismat's Eve
- Mighty Monsterwheelies - Haunted Halls
- Blippi's Adventures - Blippi Has a Magical Halloween
- CoComelon Lane - Nico's Guess Who Party
- Spirit Rangers - Facing Fears
- Ada Twist, Scientist - Ghost Busted
A lot of these episodes are already on Netflix. The one that stands out the most is “The Wizard of Meow,” which is a new episode of Gabby’s Dollhouse season 12.
Yes, there’s something for older kids as well
Got slightly older kids in the house? You know they don’t want to sit around watching Go! Go! Cory Carson. They want their own spooky fun, and Netflix has you covered for them as well. In the Spooky Halloween Playlist, there are 17 episodees, giving you 403 minutes of time.
There are some fun additions to this playlist, including the Sing: Thriller special and The Bady Guys: Haunted Heist, because we all need more talking animals in our lives. And no, I’m not joking.
The great thing about the kids’ playlist is that teenagers can enjoy the episodes as well. Yes, I say from experience with a 13-year-old who is very much into The Bad Guys still thanks to her love of the graphic novels when they first came out! She’s also a fan of Captain Underpants, so that is a must-watch in our house, and The Poppy Horror Picture Show just sounds like a lot of fun for me…yes, I’m saying that.
- Sing - Sing: Thriller
- The Bad Guys Collection - The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Halloween
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! - The Poppy Horror Picture Show / Dinkles Dinkles Little Star
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory - Episode 10: Morituri Te Salutant
- Wolf King - The Wyrmwood
- Jentry Chau vs the Underworld - A Night with the Stars
- A Tale Dark & Grimm - Chapter the First: Hansel and Gretel
- Phantom Pups - Phantom Phright Fest
- Scaredy Cats - The Halloween Howl
- Unicorn Academy - The Hidden Temple
- Super PupZ - Plan ‘Z’ the Trap
- Cuphead Show - Ghost's Ain't Real
- Captain Underpants - The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness - Hollow-Weenie
- Hilda - Chapter 9: The Ghost
- Bad Dinosaurs - The Sliming / Sound Bite / Failure to Lunch
Enjoy Halloween 2025 in style with Netflix.
