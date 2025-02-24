1923 season 2 episode 1 recap: The Killing Season

The winter has brought new challenges for the Dutton family as 1923 season 2 begins. The road to Bozeman has frozen over and due to hard times, the Dutton family is down to four bulls and one hundred heifers. That is what Spencer Dutton will have to work with when he returns, as the heir to the Dutton throne. Jacob and his men have resorted to hunting. Gone away are the feasts of old and into the days of sacrifice. For now, they impatiently await spring and Spencer’s return.

Numerous chilling factors come into play during the Great Depression, and it’s not just humans who have to figure out a way to survive and adapt. Animals find their struggles too in the snow-filled mountains of Montana. Both starving and cold, a mountain lion makes its venture up onto the Dutton porch. Starving, perhaps finding warmth, possibly both. When Jacob Dutton is about to take leave with the cowboys for duty in town, he scares the lion away with his forceful demeanor.

Tender hearted matrimony

Cara and Jacob Dutton still have one of the most tender marriages of any of Taylor Sheridan’s spinoffs. In this era of time, it’s a new day and age and technology is growing by the day. Cara lets Jacob know that the Parkers in Livingston have a telephone at their home and hints to Jacob how wonderful it would be if he could call home and let her know he’s okay. He jokes it off, but in the end, we know who wears the pants in the family. Off to the hearing the Dutton patriarch goes, but Cara’s words stay with him.

Donald Whitfield continues onto the second season as the cold-hearted villain who has an obsession with his two prostitutes. One who is being treated worse than a dog, naked with a belt tied around her neck. You can see the punishment all over Christy’s body from when she hasn’t kept herself in line. The other prostitute has a much calmer life in the Whitfield household so long as she caters to his every whim and atrocious illusions. Lindy seems to be in love with him, merely dealing with his fantasies and desires.

We got a little insight into Banner Creighton, and how he became the devil we know. His wife warns him that if you lay down with dogs you stand up with the fleas, but that’s a risk Banner is willing to take for his son. They have things they’ve never had before, and soon he will be able to buy them land and give his son the future that he couldn’t. But if it’s dirty money then who pays the ultimate cost?

The journey home continues from Italy

Spencer Dutton is on his journey back to America. Currently, he is on an Italian freight liner trying to attain enough money to get back to the States. And Spencer does what Spencer does best right off the bat, get himself into trouble. He witnesses a young Italian being raped and beats him to oblivion until the ship management steps in. After that moment, the two form a friendship and unlikely bond.

I wonder if he is someone who Spencer will bring back to work on the ranch, or if this is a temporary connection. Regardless, Luca tells Spencer he should fight for his way off and out to his family. Though Spencer doesn’t believe in fighting for profit and sport, he’s informed that his family’s survival depends on it. There aren’t many men who can go toe to toe with Spencer, and gambling on him is a sure bet.

1923 takes you on a realistic journey of what life was like back then, especially for the Native Americans and how cruel the white man could be. The journey to find Teonna continues straight on from last season and Marshal Kent is as ruthless as they come. It’s pretty bad when even the devious Father Renaud thinks he’s gone too far. When they come across a Comanche camp with limited answers Kent tramples over a small Comanche child as a message.

At first, they were accused of being Crows. This whole scene was immensely out of character. No way would a group of Comanche’s just stand there and let anyone hurt their people without fury. Now I imagine swift justice will come back around for the Marshal and the father in their quest. Comanche’s have never been known to stand idly by and watch their people die. In history, that tribe is well-known for revenge and justice as fierce warriors.

On a side note, I did love how the script included the legendary war leader of the Comanche Nation Quanah Parker. It’s refreshing to see Taylor Sheridan throw in these bits of American history.

Paramount+

The Unknown travelers

Teonna’s journey starts with her father explaining how he learned to make arrows from his grandfather, as Teonna intently listens on while Pete searches a deer crossing. Her father finally gives Teonna her blessing for Pete knowing he is a good young man. And after what Teonna has been through she deserves a little happiness. While I am so glad Teonna is free(as one of the strongest characters of the show)I fear the guilt that will come her way when she learns about all those who perished in the quest for her capture. That is something she’ll have to be burdened with forever.

At this point, Teonna, Pete, and Runs His Horse have no idea where they currently are and when a passerby comes along Pete fears it is one of Teonna’s captors. Fortunately, for them, it was a local who informed them they were in Texas. Both are relieved at the news and carry on with their first time making love to each other. It was nice to see there can be happiness in all forms of fear.

Ellis Island..here we come

Alexandra’s journey back home was one of less excitement. However, it is replaced with good news, a Dutton baby is on the way. She was depressed and feeling physically sick without Spencer. Alex goes on to beg Jennifer to take all her jewels and help get her passageway to America, even if it’s for second class. Mighty big of her to take that risk to get to Montana. Jennifer is unsure about it, there could be thieves and many undesirables but, Alex will do whatever it takes to return to the love of her life.

By the end, Jennifer and Alexandra bid their farewells. Alex vows to be able to return the favor to her friend one day, and then off she embarks on a second-class journey to New York.

I would have progressed Spencer and Alexandra to be further on in their adventure to Montana. This pacing is a little slow for me, and everyone back home is putting all their cards into this return.

Spencer Dutton is by far the savior of the series. Not only does he save his newfound friend Luca from being raped, he saved him from jumping off the side of the ship. He’d been abused since that ship left port, and as you can imagine it did a number on his psyche. I’m curious to see how this young man returns the favor as we march further down the line in season 2.

A battle not yet won

Sheriff McDowell issues a warning to Jacob that he needs to get his taxes figured out. Timothy Dalton is out for blood and won’t rest until he knocks all his chess pieces off the board. Zane Davis is the latest member of his wrath after getting his wife and children taken away. It is illegal in the United States for a white man to marry an Asian woman. The marriage is now void, and his wife will be held in contempt for revealing the person who tried to make their marriage legal. Zane is now in a broken-hearted state as one can imagine.

Now Spencer is about to reach his own port as he looks out and sees lights and human life forms in the distance. Let’s hope he doesn’t land himself in more trouble to keep prolonging his destiny. It’s becoming tiresome at this point.

If Spencer Dutton is a hero, then Cara Dutton is a slaying empress when Elizabeth finds herself in a life-or-death situation with the mountain lion. All she can do is stand there in bitter fear waiting for its next move on the porch. Cara had the wherewithal to grab a shotgun and shoot the lion through the door, saving her life. It's just what Cara Dutton does, she's a hero of the purest form. Some of the ladies need to follow in her footsteps so she can be more than another legendary tale.

A brand-new episode of 1923 will return next Sunday on Paramount+.