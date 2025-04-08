1923 season 3 hasn't been confirmed, but another prequel series is in the works

Alright, it's been a few days since the dramatic and emotional season 2 finale of 1923 dropped on Paramount+. How's everyone feeling about it? That finale was nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster, and I think we’re all still processing it. The two-hour episode, “A Dream and a Memory," had us all on the edge of our seats from start to finish, and we still can't believe how it all went down. Now that the season is wrapped up, fans are left wondering what comes next for the Yellowstone universe.

Well, we've got some good and bad news to share. The bad news first: Paramount+ has not renewed 1923 for a third season. After the explosive season 2 finale, it would make sense why fans are hoping for more. But sadly, the streaming giant has not revealed whether the show will be returning for a third installment.

Based on previous statements from series creator Taylor Sheridan in 2022, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting that season 3 renewal at all. In an interview with Deadline that year, Sheridan shared that he had told Paramount+ he would need two seasons, each with eight episodes, to fully tell the story of 1923. Well, that's exactly what we got — two seasons with a total of 16 episodes

"I just went on a journey myself and I’m the one that made the call to the network, which is probably the greatest call they ever got. Hey, I need to make more episodes to finish this story. I need to do this in two blocks. An eight episode block and a second eight episode block to wrap this up. I can’t wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice. For them, it is great because they get more content. For me, I get more runway." - Taylor Sheridan

Don't worry, though. While the show looks to be officially over, that doesn’t mean the Yellowstone universe is finished with its prequel stories. In fact, another Yellowstone prequel series is in the works from Sheridan titled 1944. This Western drama will carry on the Dutton family saga and is expected to explore how World War II has impacted the family and their ranch.

Major plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, and no casting announcements have been made yet, but the anticipation is already building. Brandon Sklenar, who portrays Spencer Dutton in 1923, shared with Variety that he would be open to reprising his role in the upcoming prequel if given the opportunity. His return seems like a real possibility, especially since the 1923 season 2 finale reveals that Spencer lives for another 45 years. We would also most likely see an adult version of Spencer's son, John Dutton II, in the new prequel as well. But keep in mind, nothing has been confirmed.

Given the success of 1883 and 1923, fans are eager to see how 1944 will delve deeper into the Dutton family’s history during such a turbulent time in American and world history. As more information becomes available, we'll be sure to keep you updated on the latest developments. Besides 1944, fans can also look forward to the Yellowstone spinoff series The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer and a Beth and Rip spinoff series. A Yellowstone spinoff series centered around Kayce Dutton might also be in the works at CBS.