3 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Dec. 15-21)

We have officially arrived at the last full week of the year before the Christmas and New Year's Eve holidays shake up our calendars and slow down time to a near standstill.

There's still so much to enjoy on Netflix and other streaming services this week, with a number of shows dropping new episodes.

This week, we're reuniting two fan-favorite shows that are finally returning with new seasons after some time away, and we're receiving an exciting new game show that's full of fun. Find out what's new and worth adding to your watch list this week before the holidays sneak up on us and pull focus. These are the three best new shows to watch during the week of Dec. 15!

Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video

It's been almost two years since Fallout first made its premiere on Prime Video, but the highly anticipated second season premieres at long last on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game of the same name takes place 200 years after a nuclear holocaust wiped out society following the Great War of 2077.

Unlike the previous season, Fallout season 2 won't be released all at once and be able to be binged. The eight-episode season will be released weekly, with one episode dropping each week until the season finale on Feb. 4, 2026. But don't worry, Prime Video has already renewed the show for season 3. After the crew's adventures in New Vegas, there will be more to come from Fallout.

Neil Patrick Harris hosts What's in the Box? on Netflix

If you're a fan of game shows and can't get enough of the high-stakes entertainment of competition, then Netflix's new game show is exactly what you're going to be binge-watching this week. What's in the Box? finds Neil Patrick Harris hosting the battle between pairs of contestants who are competing against each other in trivia rounds for prizes.

But it's not just about winning prizes, it's about keeping the prizes that are hidden behind various gold boxes. Prizes can be stole or lost at the drop of a hat. What's in the Box? contains six episodes that drop on Wednesday, Dec. 18. You might just find your next favorite game show to escape into, and with only six episodes, that's a quick and thrilling binge-watch!

Emily in Paris season 5 drops on Netflix

Our watch lists have been missing the chaos that only Emily Cooper can provide, but she's back and ready to stir the pot! Emily in Paris season 5 premieres on Thursday, Dec. 18 on Netflix with all 10 episodes released at once this time around. And that's the perfect way to watch this season, which promises some of the most unexpected storylines of the series.

Emily's still enjoying her new job and relationship in Rome, but as the trailer revealed, she's feeling pulled back to Paris. The love triangle this season seems to be between Emily, Rome, and Paris. But that doesn't mean there won't be shocking romantic curveballs in season 5. Make sure not to miss what's sure to be the coziest binge-watch of the year!