3 Body Problem has been renewed for 2 seasons, but season 2 is most likely delayed

Call me Will Downing the way I'm drifting around in space, dying to be reunited with the world and characters of 3 Body Problem. Unfortunately, a bit like Will's collision course, ours seems to have taken a bit of a setback too.

3 Body Problem was renewed for two more seasons back in 2024. Fans were delighted for the opportunity to get to see the next two Cixin Liu's books adapted onscreen, after a particularly wild cliffhanger was left dangling over our heads at the end of season 1: the alien race of the San Ti are on their way to Earth, and they're not exactly friendly, sending a message to humanity: "You are bugs."

Unfortunately for the audience, it seems their arrival on Earth might take some time. Despite a prompt renewal announcement Netflix did not include the show on its list of 2025 releases, leading to rumors of a 2026 release. Showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss had been hoping to start production of season 2 in the fall of 2024, but it seems as though production was delayed.

We know this primarily because casting websites suggest that 3 Body Problem begins, or has begun, production of the second season in early 2025. Whether that means it's already begun, or is about to, the show should finish filming by fall, if last season's nine-month timeline is to be followed.

Provided season 2 continues to have a global array of settings for onsite shooting, we can imagine the timeline will be similar, if a little shorter for a lack of the same Covid restrictions that were in place during the filming of the first season. All things considered, we probably expect the release to be in early 2026.

What could we expect from the second season? Spoilers ahead!

Good things take time, we think, and we expect there to be major excitement to come with season 2. We hope to learn more about Saul's (Jovan Adepo) elevated status as one of the three Wallfacers - who seem to be the most important people in the fight against the San Ti. The alien race clearly identifies him as a threat even before his new job, but why? Will mysterious San Ti ally Tatiana (Marlo Kelly) try to kill Saul as she did Jack (John Bradley)?

We're dying to know what Liam Cunningham's character Wade will decide about whether he should join the alien race and betray humankind. It's telling that Sophon, the San Ti's robot spy, has only approached a few: and Wade is among them. Certain comparisons might be made between Wade and Saul for their strategy and leadership qualities, and the San Ti choose to approach Wade. Do they sense some malleability, some moral quirks in him that they could use?

And of course, we'd also love to see Jin (Jess Hong) return to our screen and cook up another Stairway Project-level space exploration adventure. Jin's project failure in season one will presumably have lasting consequences on her confidence and hope while facing the San Ti. Perhaps she will rope Auggie (Eiza González) back into fighting on a larger scale, although Auggie's final scene in the show suggests she may take a more grassroots approach. Nanotech seems to play an important role in the show, as the San Ti threaten Auggie: Could this be the key to defeating them? There's much we still don't know about them.

The questions are numerous and the wait is agonizing, but now, it's all fans can do while refreshing the page as we look forward to further updates about 3 Body Problem's progress. Maybe we too should cryogenically hibernate until further notice.