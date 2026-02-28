3 fantasy shows to watch after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 reignited that itch for cozy fantasy shows that focus more on worldbuilding and unlikely pairings than epic battles and political intrigue.

The Game of Thrones spinoff perfectly nails the balance between offhand humor and outbursts of violence, showing that not every fantasy series needs the ambitious scale of epics like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon.

Here are three fantasy series you should watch while you wait for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 to arrive in 2026.

Natasha O'Keeffe (Lanfear) and Josha Stradowski (Rand al'Thor) in The Wheel of Time season 3.

1. The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is a deeply underrated fantasy TV show that adapts the book series of the same name — one of the most influential in the literature canon. In the series, the lives of five villagers are forever changed by the arrival of a sorcereress and her guardian, who are convinced that one of them is the prophesized child destined to either destroy the world or restore its balance.

With unique magic systems and awe-inspiring worldbuilding, The Wheel of Time is a must-watch for fantasy fans. In the same vein as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the narrative is fueled by a powerful sense of discovery, venturing into remote regions and new cultures, but does so with a bigger scope and a broader roster of characters.

Sweet Tooth. Christian Convery as Gus in episode 305 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

2. Sweeth Tooth

Sweet Tooth is far from being a conventional fantasy series, leaning more into dystopian territory. However, the fantastical elements are there and are indispensable to the story. In the series, the outbreak of a deadly virus coincides with a surge of children born as human-animal hybrids. With much of the world population decimated, a boy who is half human and half deer joins an unlikely companion to survive this post-apocalyptic reality.

The unique bond between Dunk and Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms resembles the beautiful friendship that flourishes between Gus, the young hybrid, and Tommy, a lone traveler. Sweeth Tooth is a charming and lighthearted fantasy series that thrives on character dynamics and a warm, amusing tone that, similar to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, sweetens the unrelenting reality of its harsh world.

3. Merlin

Merlin is a highly imaginative dramatization of the Arthurian legends, centering on the evolving relationship between Merlin and King Arthur. The show follows the two iconic heroes in their youth, before one becomes a legendary mage and the other a revered king.

Like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Merlin presents a distinctive medieval fantasy setting. Delving into themes of magic, fate, and sacrifice, the show counts on a spectacular cast and immersive worldbuilding that imbues every corner of Camelot with magic. Though some TV vices of the time and visual effects may feel dated to modern audiences, Merlin remains one of the century's most enchanting fantasy series.