3 fun shows to watch if you're not into the Valentines Day vibes

Just because it’s Valentine’s Day, does not necessarily mean that you’re in the mood for all the lovey-dovey movies and TV shows. Perhaps you’re just looking for something fun to watch that isn’t all about love and romance. No matter what may be of interest, there is a program for you.

If you’re looking for something fun to watch this Valentine’s Day or even during Valentine's weekend, you’re in luck because we have three choices that are less about the lovey-dovey and more about the fun and entertainment of it all. After all, sometimes you just want to be entertained.

Whether you’re looking for something with more of a friendship or comedy focus or a series with a little bit of action, these three shows are perfect for you. So break out the popcorn, get that cozy blanket and let’s watch some TV.

Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix

With Santa Clarita Diet you had me at Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. These two actors alone were a big reason why I tuned into this Netflix series. But I stayed because this show was brilliant. Not only did we have comedy and drama, but there was some mystery as well. Not only that. but Drew Barrymore as a zombie? Yes please.

Honestly, the entire premise of this series was so fun. The fact that these two are real estate agents in the suburbs, raising a teenage girl and dealing with nosy neighbors is everything you expect from a classic sitcom. But then you add in this undead element, and it becomes a true must watch comedy. If you’ve never seen this series, why not check it out this Valentine’s Day! You can stream all three seasons on Netflix.

The Witcher on Netflix

If you want some fantasy and adventure in your TV viewing, then why not opt for The Witcher? This series has it all, including magic, adventure, drama, and for a while, Henry Cavill. This series also features strong women, bold heroes, and powerful protagonists who will have you coming back for more.

When it comes to a more adventure-focused option for people hoping to skip the Valentine's Day vibes, this might just be the perfect choice. It will draw you in and leave you immersed in this world with characters you can't help but root for. And sometimes, you might just want to scream at them as well. There's currently three seasons streaming on Netflix, with The Witcher season 4 coming sometime in 2025.

Difficult People on Hulu

Honestly, this comedy series on Hulu might just be the anti-Valentine's Day TV series you never knew you needed in your life. Difficult People is literally about two people who are definitely difficult in their own ways. While everyone around them is moving on and finding love, these two are struggling to connect with others.

There is something so real about the show and what it portrays. And the fact that it is truly funny and fun to watch is a nice touch. It is definitely one of those shows that you can't help but binge watch, especially as you watch the characters do these crazy things that you just don't expect to see, including asking people at a funeral where to eat lunch. This series will definitely leave you laughing in your chair, and we are here for that. Stream all three seasons on Hulu.