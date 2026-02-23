3 key takeaways from the House of the Dragon season 3 teaser

The first trailer for House of the Dragon season 3 is here, confirming the series will return in June. With the success of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, 2026 is already shaping up to be a perfect year for Game of Thrones fans, but will House of the Dragon finally deliver on the promises set up last season?

The new House of the Dragon season 3 teaser hints at epic battles and a far more action-driven season, with Blacks and Greens finally unleashing their full power against each other. Here are the three main takeaways from the HBO trailer.

House of the Dragon season 3. Courtesy of HBO.

1. The Battle of the Gullet will be the show's next big battle

A good chunk of the House of the Dragon season 3 teaser is devoted to the ominous naval battle set up in the season 2 finale, the Battle of the Gullet. Initially planned to take place in the previous season, the writer's strike and production delays forced showrunners to pull two episodes back, shifting the long-anticipated battle to the beginning of season 3.

In that sense, viewers can expect House of the Dragon season 3 to start with a loud bang. The Battle of the Gullet is widely regarded as one of the bloodiest naval battles in Westeros history, if not the bloodiest. In the teaser, we see Jace riding his dragon Vermax, alongside a thrilling shot of Baela joining the battle on Moondancer. In addition, there are many shots of Corlys Velaryon and his fleet staring at the sea below in despair, possibly hinting at a devastating blow to the Blacks.

2. We get our first glimpse of Tessarion

House of the Dragon drastically increased its roster of dragons in season 2 with the Red Sowing, but it won't stop there. The season 3 teaser finally offers a first look at Tessarion, Daeron Targaryen's dragon. Serving as the squire of Lord Ormund Hightower in Oldtown, Daeron — Alicent's youngest child — has remained far from the heart of the conflict, but not for long. As the Dance of the Dragons escalates, he and Tessarion are bound to unite forces in the skies.

In the books, Tessarion is described as one of the most beautiful dragons to have ever lived, thanks to her distinctive dark cobalt wings and shimmering copper scales. With Daeron and Tessarion joining the battle, House of the Dragon will also introduce us to Lord Ormund in season 3. The character, played by James Norton, is seen leading an army in the teaser.

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) in House of the Dragon season 3. Courtesy of HBO.

3. King Aegon Targaryen's future teased

At the end of House of the Dragon season 2, King Aegon II and Larys flee King's Landing in a risky scheme to lie low until the war is over and reclaim the throne when the time is right. Their departure signaled that we probably wouldn't see much of these characters for some time, perhaps for the entirety of season 3, but the latest House of the Dragon teaser proves otherwise.

Not only are Aegon and Larys seen walking through a forest, but we also see a shot of Aegon stabbing a man to death, possibly to protect his identity. But how long can the king stay in hiding? Many questions remain, especially about the fate of his dragon, Sunfyre, who is presumed dead in the series but whose body was never shown.

House of the Dragon season 3 premieres on HBO in June.