3 new TV shows to watch in February 2026

February is packed with returning TV shows but also has a promising roster of new releases. Fan-favorite series such as Dark Winds, Paradise, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are all dropping new episodes this month, as well as smash hits from January such as Industry and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which continue to rise to the top of the streaming charts.

As for series debuting in February, there's something for everyone. HBO's Neighbors is A24's shot at reality TV, depicting chaotic disputes between real-life American neighbors. There's also a new The Muppet Show revival, with guests like Sabrina Carpenter and Maya Rudolph.

When it comes to fictional genre shows premiering in February, we shared a list of the three unskippable options to check out.

Love Story

Premiere date: Feb. 12, 2026

Where to watch: Hulu/FX

Previously known as American Love Story — a fitting title considering Ryan Murphy's involvement in the series — Love Story is an anthology series that dramatizes tumultuous romances that left a profound mark on American history. The first season will consist of nine episodes and will follow the ups and downs of John F. Kennedy Jr.'s relationship with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Love Story will stream its first three episodes on Feb. 12 on Hulu. Although it differs from Murphy's other biographical series by leaving the true crime approach behind, the element of tragedy remains. After all, this is not a love story with a happy ending.



Strip Law

Release date: Feb. 20, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

After the success of TV shows like Bojack Horseman, Arcane, and Big Mouth, Netflix continues to expand its adult animated series portfolio. Created by comedian Cullen Crawford, Strip Law revolves around a disillusioned lawyer who teams up with a local magician to add some flavor to the chaotic cases Los Angeles throws at him.

The series's star-studded cast alone is enough to put Strip Law on your radar. Names such as Severance's Adam Scott, Barry's Stephen Root, Lucifer's Aimee Garcia, and The Thing's Keith David are all part of the lead voice cast. Could Netflix finally be delivering a worthy successor to Bojack Horseman? The LA setting and the vivid 2D animation certaintly looks promising. Strip Law releases on Feb. 20.

THE BURBS -- Pictured: Keke Palmer as Samira -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/PEACOCK)

The 'Burbs

Release date: Feb. 8, 2026

Where to watch: Peacock

Mystery TV shows have surged in popularity lately, and networks keep finding ways to twist the whodunit formula around. In the same vein as Only Murders in the Building and The Flight Attendant, The 'Burbs is a new series streaming in February that relies on comedy to enhance the central mystery.

The Peacock series draws its sense of humor from the 1989 movie of the same name, which stars Tom Hanks as a paranoid suburbanite investigating his mysterious neighbors. The 'Burbs TV show is led by Keke Palmer and adapts the movie's premise into a more socially conscious satire, following Palmer as the only Black woman in an all-white neighborhood filled with secrets. All episodes dropped on Feb. 8 on Peacock.

Stay tuned for more new shows to watch in February 2026!