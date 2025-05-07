3 reasons we're excited about Motorheads based on the trailer

We're two weeks away from experiencing the speed and mystery in Ironwood, Pennsylvania, with the Motorheads characters. This coming-of-age series has been hinted at since 2023, and after two years, Prime Video dropped the trailer on May 6. I've watched the trailer at least a handful of times, trying to analyze what to expect on May 20, when all 10 episodes will be released on the streamer.

The Motorheads trailer gave me many more reasons to be excited to binge-watch, but here are my top three reasons based on my knowledge of the show and what the trailer revealed. During season 1, the characters will uncover the mystery of a missing street racing legend, fall in love, make new friendships, and, most importantly, find their roots in Ironwood.

A mystery to uncover

When I first discovered the series, I had no idea how Logan Maddox was connected to the story besides Ironwood being his hometown. The trailer revealed that his brother, Christian Maddox, is the missing street racing legend and father to Samatha Torres' kids Zac and Melissa. The teens are desperately trying to uncover anything about their father. Their Uncle Logan doesn't know if he has the answers, but he offers his help when the teens — Zac, Caitlyn, Curtis, and Marcel — want to fix up Christian's racing car. Street racing brings this town together, but the bonds that form are priceless.

I expect this mystery will last the entire season and hopefully shock viewers as much as the reveal of their father shocked me. Now, I really wanted to know who will be cast as Christian Maddox. With Ryan Phillipe as Logan, I'm unsure how any man could overshadow him like his brother's character should.

Budding romance and friendships

There's nothing quite like a romance that buds under the hood of a car. Caitlyn and Curtis end up working on her father's car in close quarters, while Zac and Alicia ride a fair ride. By the plot, I assume the budding romantic couples start out as friends, making their connections sweeter. The brief clips of each pair excite me to see these connections grow.

I'm a sucker for romance and friendships in any type of series. But I love seeing young adults develop connections because their still discovering who they are and who they want to be. Making friends and falling in love can get messy when you don't know how to communicate your feelings.

Finding your roots

Like any good young adult series, there will be plenty of bumps along the way. I'm ready to see our characters tested to their limits and pushed outside their comfort zones. Along the way, maybe they'll find out they're where they belong.

At the very least, I hope viewers see a story that drives them to be better: a story filled with love, growth, heartache, adventure, and mystery. I wonder what clues they'll uncover about themselves or others.

Motorheads premieres Tuesday, May 20 on Prime Video.