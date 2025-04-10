3 things to know about Phineas and Ferb season 5

Phineas and Ferb are back for another summer of inventions and fun. Fans said goodbye to the beloved series in 2015 after four seasons and two movies over eight years, but excitedly, that wasn't the end of their story. Creators Jeff "Swampy" Marsh and Dan Povenmire talk highly about their show and have always hoped to revive it.

Dan Povenmire, who brings Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz to life, regularly shares Phineas and Ferb content on his social platforms. In July 2024, an emotional Povenmire reacted to watching season 5's first episode in color. Even though his co-creator, Marsh, excuses him of "crying at everything," Povenmire says the episode was "really good and can't wait for the fans to see it."

If this doesn't make you cry, then I don't know what will. Not only are they co-creators, but their characters are rivals with Marsh playing Major Francis Monogram opposite Povenmire's Dr. Henix Doofenshmirtz,.

PHINEAS AND FERB - “Model Pack" (Disney) PERRY

Phineas and Ferb season 5 release date and trailer

On April 3, Deadline reported an exciting update for Phineas and Ferb season 5. The beloved Disney show, which has spanned many generations of viewership, returns for a revival season on June 5 on Disney Channel and June 6 on Disney+. According to Disney, the first two episodes will be available on June 5, with 10 episodes dropping on Disney+ the following day. It seems like we'll be busy binge-watching this summer.

Bringing back this show equals bringing back our childhood. Although revivals, rewrites, and reboots flood our channels, I'm fully behind this revival. I've been a fan of the Flynn-Fletcher stepbrothers for as long as I can remember, and I frequently rewatch the movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension for its hilarious plotline and time travel genre. I'm over the moon about the new episodes returning this summer on Disney Channel and Disney+ for new and old fans.

Watch the trailer in the video below!

What to expect from season 5

In 2023, Deadline shared that Disney was developing two seasons with 20 episodes each of Phineas and Ferb, continuing the series after it ended with season 4 in 2015. As of now, we only know the release for the first 20 episodes (season 5). On April 3, 2025, Disney revealed the story behind the new episodes:

"Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!”

Although the final episode of season 4 flashed forward a decade to see Phineas, Ferb, and their friends going off to college, the new season will turn back time and spend another summer inventing new inventions. To some fans, that may seem a little odd.

The creators thought they'd never release another episode, so they wanted to give fans the ending they deserved: Phineas and Isabelle finally admitting their feelings, Ferb riding into the sunset with Vanessa, and all their friends still a solid group a decade later. At the time, that was great, but now, fans can revisit childhood for 104 days of summer. Although we are returning to the good old days of summer, fans can expect significant milestones and lots of fun.

PHINEAS AND FERB - “Summer Block Buster" (Disney) PHINEAS

The cast returns for the new season

Disney also shared the cast for the series. Thankfully, our favorite voice actors are reprising their roles. Along with the original cast, the new seasons will "feature new guest appearances from notable actors, musicians, and athletes, among others."

Ashley Tisdale fans have known since July 2023 that she was reprising her older sister role in the Disney series when she shared a video of her recording Candace Flynn's famous intro: "Mom! Phineas and Ferb are doing another season!" Then, in June 2024, she took her daughter to a Phineas and Ferb recording, solidifying that this series is for all ages.

Along with Tisdale (Candace Flynn), Vincent Martella (Phineas Flynn), and David Errigo Jr. (Ferb Fletcher), others reprising their roles inclube Caroline Rhea (Linda Flynn-Fletcher), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), and Alyson Stoner (Isabella Garcia-Shapiro).

Co-creators and writers Dan Povenmire (Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz) and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (Major Francis Mongram) are reprising their evil versus good roles. As of now, we don't know if the same voice actors will voice the rest of the characters. We can't tell by the trailer if the friends sound the same since they barely talk. All we can do is wait for more updates.

Phineas and Ferb fans can watch all four seasons and two films on Disney+.