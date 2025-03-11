In spite of the numerous controversies the popular children's series seems to provoke at times, Harry Potter is getting a facelift thanks to HBO's near-unlimited budget in a new series! With multiple sets of news and updates released at different times, it can be hard to keep track of it all. So here's 3 updates you might have missed about HBO's Harry Potter series that you need to know!

Harry Potter series begins filming this summer

The upcoming HBO series' April casting timeline suggests a Summer 2025 start to the first series shoot, but casting for a number of roles has been in negotiation since last year. We'll get to that in a moment. According to Deadline, the show will be filmed at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Leavesden in England. This is the same place where the movies were filmed as well.

The news outlet shares that we can expect to see the Harry Potter series either in 2026 or 2027 on HBO. The network and Warner Bros. have said they're committed to adapting all seven Harry Potter books over a 10-year time period. Fantastic Beasts will not be a part of the television series. The two companies aren't small fries, but the expected ten-year airing timeline attaches a hefty price tag to what was already an ambitious movie project, now a protracted ten-year financial obligation by the studio. Which leads to the casting.

Harry, Hermione, and Ron have not been cast yet

As of yet the golden trio of Hermione, Ron, and Harry have not been cast. Fans remain hopeful but suspicious, as the original nostalgia which attaches the first generation of fans to the franchise is largely based in the first series of films, cementing Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the cultural consciousness as the physical embodiments of everyone's favorite troublemakers-turned-cops.

If the actors' appearances were to change too drastically, it could alienate fans of the original films. It will be interesting to see who is chosen for these important roles! And while the main three haven't been confirmed yet, there's other big names already in talks for other important roles that could be confirmed soon.

2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards - VIP Arrivals | Dave Benett/GettyImages

Big names that are most likely attached to the project

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

One of few casting decisions which have been made public is that of John Lithgow, who was confirmed to play Albus Dumbledore. Here's what the actor told Screen Rant:

"It was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision."

Lithgow also noted that he would be eighty-seven at the wrap party, much like the portrayals of Dumbledore that came before him, late actors Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

To many fans' relief, HBO appears to be following the example of the wildly-popular Cursed Child and embracing an attitude of diversity in their cast roster. Paapa Essiedu, known for iconic roles like Gaap the demon in Black Mirror's "Demon 79" episode, appears to be approaching a contract to play Professor Severus Snape.

The previous actor to embody this role was the late Alan Rickman, a powerhouse of dread and quiet rage, whose portrayal struck anxiety into all who awaited their letters from Hogwarts. Emmy and BAFTA-nominated Essiedu absolutely has the acting chops to carry through on the type of sinister heft which is central to the role. Snape is a complex and pivotal character, if a strictly evil one for much of the series, and such a casting decision must be given its proper weight.

"KAOS" Launches House Of KAOS In London | Dave Benett/GettyImages

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagel

The Emmy-nominated Janet McTeer is in negotiations to play Transfiguration professor Minerva McGonagal, per Deadline.The progress of her negotiations with HBO remains murky, since nothing has been confirmed by the studio or director themselves in any official capacity yet. McTeer is only a few years younger than her predecessor, Maggie Smith, was at first casting. Again, another iconic character that the production is going to have to try very hard to get right.

Writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Michael Mylod promise a “faithful adaptation” of Harry Potter that will “dive deep into each of the iconic books.” Fans were once-again relieved that the production would endeavor to maintain the canonical ages of the characters, as integral elements of their narratives. Essidu and McTeer aren't 100% confirmed by HBO yet, though here's what the network told Deadline in a statement:

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

This seems like a smart decision, as a big project like this has something of a duty not to over-promise and under-deliver. HBO also seems to be using a light touch when it comes to the controversy surrounding Harry Potter's author J.K. Rowling, who is still slated to be credited as an executive producer.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the Harry Potter series on HBO!