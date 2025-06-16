4 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (June 16-22)

In case you haven't checked the calendar recently, it's officially the first week of summer as the season starts on June 20. Thankfully, in order to escape from the heat and summer storms, there are plenty of new shows being released on Netflix and streaming throughout the week to keep you busy leading into the weekend. Between binge-watches and season premieres, there's a lot to watch!

On top of the four new shows making their premieres or returning this week, we can also expect some new episodes of recent hits. The season finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 arrives this weekend, while there are new episodes of hits like And Just Like That, Stick, Duster, Nine Perfect Strangers, and many more of the best shows on right now.

Wondering what's new this week and should be added to your watch list? From two period dramas to two sexy Netflix soaps, we're sharing the four best shows buring up the first week of summer! Let's get things start with the new season of Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers.

Kristine Frøseth and Leighton Meester in "The Buccaneers," premiering June 18, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

The Buccaneers season 2 begins on Apple TV+

It's been almost two years since Apple TV+ debuted the historical drama series The Buccaneers, which is based on the novel of the same name by Edith Wharton. The series stars Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, and Imogen Waterhouse as five young American women in the 1870s who arrive in London and clash with English culture. In the second season, Leighton Meester joins the cast for an unforgettable new season, which finds the young women settling into their new home. The Buccaneers season 2 premieres on June 18 and continues weekly with new episodes.

The Waterfront. (L to R) Humberly González as Jenna Tate, Jake Weary as Cane Buckley in episode 103 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

The Waterfront premieres on Netflix

Ready to dive right into a family drama full of secrets? The Waterfront is just what the summer ordered! The new show from Dawson's Creek, Scream, and The Vampire Diaries mastermind Kevin Williamson centers on the Buckley family in coastal North Carolina as their fishing empire nears collapse. In order to keep their business alive, they turn to the wrong people and are now in dangerously choppy waters. That's not the only drama set to unfold in The Waterfront. The Buckleys have plenty more secrets to reveal when the eight-episode series drops on June 19.

OLYMPO. Agustin Della Corte as Roque Pérez in episode 07 of OLYMPO | Cr. Matías Uris/Netflix © 2024

Olympo arrives on Netflix

Have you missing Elite since it came to an end on Netflix? There's a new Spanish-language young adult drama series coming to the streaming service on June 20, and it's the perfect show to binge-watch for fans of Netflix's past favorite Spanish hit. Olympo takes place at the Pirineos High Performance Center and follows the ups and downs of highly skilled athletes training together. They're pushed to the brink as they compete against each other and face the reality of how far they can push themselves. Aside from the competition, there's inevitably romantic tension, too. Make sure not to miss the sexy new series when it debuts on the first day of summer!

Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson in The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

The Gilded Age season 3 kicks off on HBO

If you're hungry for another period drama series after watching The Buccaneers season 2 premiere, HBO has the chaser you need. It's time to return to New York City in the 1880s as The Gilded Age returns with its highly anticipated third season on June 22. At long last, we finally have an HBO show airing weekly on Sunday to bring us all back together after the endings of The White Lotus season 3 and The Last of Us season 2. There's going to be so much delicious drama between the Russells, van Rhijns, Astors, and all the families battling for power. Let the games begin!