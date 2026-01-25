4 underrated TV shows that deserve a legacy Emmy award

The Emmys are introducing a new category: the Legacy Award, aiming to celebrate series that changed television forever but were unfairly overlooked by the Emmys at the time they aired. The criterion is very flexible, except for one rule: only shows that ran for at least 5 seasons and 60 episodes will be considered for a Legacy Award.

This shuts out most of the streaming shows of the past years, as well as otherwise strong contenders such as The Leftovers, Twin Peaks, or Sherlock. The purpose of the Legacy Award is to honor TV shows that had "a profound and lasting impact" on television, as per The Hollywood Reporter, looking back at unbelievable snubs. Here are four top contenders for Emmy's new Legacy Award.

BOJACK HORSEMAN - Credit: Netflix

Bojack Horseman

Bojack Horseman is arguably the most well-written and thought-provoking animated series of the 21st century, yet it never won a single Emmy. Set in an alternate world where humans coexist with animal hybrids, the show follows the titular character, the aging star of a hit '80s sitcom, struggling to come to terms with mistakes from the past, making new ones in the process.

Bojack Horseman is many shows in one: it's a sharp Hollywood satire, it's depressing, it's funny, it's outrageous... the list goes on and on. The voice cast is as iconic as the multilayered, deeply flawed characters they portray. The show was a massive Netflix hit during the 2010s, and its ending has left a void in the hearts of fans of adult, dialogue-driven animated shows. Bojack Horseman is an unlikely first pick for the Legacy Award, but it should be considered in the near future.

GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE - Netflix

Gilmore Girls

Known for its distinctive fall atmosphere and vibrant sense of humor, Gilmore Girls is a cozy series about a young single mother and her teenage mother navigating generational clashes, romance, and self-discovery. When it comes to true lasting impact, few shows can compare to it: the cast is unmistakable, and its autumnal energy is singular. Fans can't get enough of it; no wonder Gilmore Girls returned for a revival season in 2016.

Gilmore Girls never felt like a standard choice for either the Drama or Comedy Emmy categories. After all, the cozy mother-and-daughter tale never settled into a single genre. The Legacy Award is the perfect opportunity to celebrate influential shows that are hard to classify as either drama or comedy, just as it is the perfect opportunity to make up for Gilmore Girls' single Emmy win, which was for Outstanding Makeup.

The Wire

The fact that the Emmys explicitly stated that a TV show needs to have at least 5 seasons and 60 episodes to be considered for the Legacy Emmy Award seems a bit suspicious when considering The Wire, which ran for exactly five seasons and 60 episodes. The series follows the gritty reality of the Baltimore crime scene, alternating between the perspectives of both police and criminals.

Today, The Wire is considered peak prestige drama alongside The Sopranos, but almost no one watched the show when it aired. Thanks to a surge in DVD sales and word-of-mouth marketing, the series developed a cult following and stood the test of time, becoming one of the most influential series of all time. Because of its low visibility, The Wire only got two Emmy nominations -- both for writing -- and didn't win any. It's about time the Emmys do something about that.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb Your Enthusiasm has always been much more than a spiritual sequel to Seinfeld, establishing its own distinctive, long-lasting legacy in the hands of Larry David. The show received a baffling 55 nominations during its 12-season run, but it only won two Emmys -- one for directing and the other for editing.

Fueled by Larry's caustic sense of humor, who plays an exaggerated version of himself, Curb Your Enthusiasm offers a glimpse into the grumpy and easily offended world of the LA upper class. Larry's cynicism is palpable, and the running gags are unbelievably hilarious. It's a flawless example of dark humor done right, thanks to Larry's unparalleled self-awareness. No other contemporary comedy deserves a Legacy Award more than Curb -- and whoever had the idea to dedicate an entire season to a semi-fictional Seinfeld reunion deserves an Emmy as well