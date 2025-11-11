4 ways Reasonable Doubt has broken glass ceilings

Simpson Street, a production company owned by the show’s executive producer, Kerry Washington, revealed in an Instagram post on November 6 that Reasonable Doubt will be back for a fourth season.

As a fan of the show, I am pleasantly surprised to hear about the renewal, given the lack of overall coverage by major entertainment news sources, in comparison with other legal drama shows.

The renewal of a fourth season for the show should indicate its popularity, but there is not much data about the show’s success or viewership. Though some sources point to the 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from Reasonable Doubt season 1, that score only included nine reviews, with just four from top critics like The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly.

Comic Book Resources generously identifies Reasonable Doubt as a potential counterpart for the popular series, Suits, which originally aired in the 2010s but gained recent popularity on Netflix. This is a huge compliment for the show, but still leaves me wondering how America has missed one of the best legal dramas to hit streaming platforms.

While coverage of the show remains underwhelming, Reasonable Doubt excels in social commentary and changing the way television portrays minority communities. Here’s a breakdown of four major ways Reasonable Doubt has overcome racial and social barriers.

REASONABLE DOUBT - “Feelin’ It” - (Disney/Parrish Lewis) MCKINLEY FREEMAN, EMAYATZY CORINEALDI

1. Changing the narrative about Black nuclear families

In Reasonable Doubt seasons 1 and 2, the main character, Jax, and her husband, Lewis, struggle to keep their marriage together, and fans go through the emotional rollercoaster with them as they try separation, therapy, and even some retaliation against each other. By the end of season 2, Jax and Lewis choose each other—not for the kids or for each other’s money—but because they find their way back to love.

Making the choice to stay together doesn’t make their problems go away, but they stay unified through season 3 and keep open communication with their kids. So much of television shows Black families from single-parent households, as if that’s the only way they can be. While there is a need to represent families from those backgrounds, there is also a need to show the world that traditional nuclear families in the Black community exist too.

REASONABLE DOUBT - “Feelin’ It” - (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) EMAYATZY CORINEALDI, MCKINLEY FREEMAN

2. Fighting constructs of feminism and racism in a white male-dominated profession

Jax is the epitome of breaking glass ceilings when it comes to her career as a lawyer. Not only is she highly educated, but she has skin in the game when it comes to winning high-profile cases. Despite the challenges of being the only person of color, let alone woman at a firm, she is extremely good at what she does, and her clients trust her fully.

Jax’s exceptionality challenges social norms for women, especially when it comes to juggling being a full-time lawyer and mom-- she even has her name in the law firm. She balances her responsibilities well, with the help of her husband. Lewis is not intimidated by the fact that Jax is the breadwinner, which is refreshing to see as well.

2025 Disney Upfront | Arturo Holmes/GettyImages

3. Reinventing how we define professionalism for Black women

When it comes to making sure her white, male partners at the firm give her due respect, Jax doesn’t back down from challenging their views and stereotypes. Jax has a way of putting the lead attorneys in their place when they question her judgment, without being disrespectful or overly reactive.

Jax delivers a powerful monologue in season 3 ,episode 9, after being asked to allow a white male, junior partner to give the closing statement:

"...You want Bill because he feels safe. Easy to reign in. Won't rock the boat. I don't rock the boat. I keep the boat upright in rocky waters like I've been doing since the beginning of this trial. I'm the reason the boat hasn't sank...All I do is win and make us money. That is not arrogance, it is fact. Written in stone. Receipts for days. So fellas you don't have to give me my credit but you better start giving me my respect." Jax Stewart

She embraces her blackness unapologetically and professionally. In season 3, Jax also makes it a point to keep her hair in box braids at the height of a very public trial, because she wants to show that her hairstyle has nothing to do with her ability to defend her client. She makes a statement that braids and natural hair can be professional in a world that makes Black women feel like they must tone down the very hair they were born with.

Lionsgate Presents “Shadow Force” Red Carpet Screening At The Atlanta Film Festival | Paras Griffin/GettyImages

4. Highlighting Black male success in careers that don't involve sports or entertainment

Lewis is one of my favorite characters on the show. He is just like Jax in the way that he values fatherhood as much as he does his career, and he doesn’t mind challenging gender norms. For the first two seasons, Lewis is a game developer, but not bringing in a lot of money. However, he stays persistent with his aspirations, to the point where we see him in a high-level position as a coder for a popular video game in season 3.

I love that the show highlights Lewis as a present father, and a Black male with a successful career that doesn’t include sports or entertainment (not that we don’t love our athletes and TV stars!). It’s important for young Black men to see that there are other ways for Black men to be successful.

You’ve heard our reasons why Reasonable Doubt hits the mark with social justice themes, but it’s not just by coincidence that the show addresses these issues. In fact, it’s by design that Jax and the rest of the cast of Reasonable Doubt are people of color and members of high society.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writer, Raamla Mohamed shares, “…what’s great to me is there are 22 Black roles on the show and there’s no token Black characters.” Mohamed wanted Black actors to shine, both in breakout roles, and some with more familiar faces (cue Morris Chestnut).

REASONABLE DOUBT - “Feelin’ It” - (Disney/Parrish Lewis) MORRIS CHESTNUT

There are so many other ways that Reasonable Doubt breaks glass ceilings. The show does a great job with representing different minority groups, and it even touches on mental health struggles in the Black community—not to mention the soundtrack is always on point. I can’t wait to see what season 4 brings!

Though there is not an expected release date yet for Reasonable Doubt season 4, fans can watch the season 3 finale on Thursday, November 13 on Hulu.