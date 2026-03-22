5 comedies that will make you laugh out loud

If your watchlist is feeling a little too serious, it might be time to fix that. When it comes to escaping a long day, nothing hits quite like a great comedy. Whether you’re in the mood for clever writing, outrageous characters, or just a feel-good show that will bring a smile to your face, the right show can have you laughing from start to finish and brighten up any day.

If you're in need of a good laugh, look no further. These five comedies are downright hilarious and bound to make you chuckle the whole time!

Photo Credit: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt/Eric Liebowitz Image Acquired from Netflix Media Center | Netflix

1. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The initial premise for The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt doesn't sound funny at first - a woman kidnapped as a child is finally freed from the bunker she's been trapped in for 15 years and tries to navigate adult life in New York City. But this show is downright hilarious.

Despite her traumatic experience, Kimmy's positive, can-do attitude refuses to let her wallow in the past. She's here to make something of herself in the city and live the life that was stolen from her. With help from her eccentric roommate, her morally dubious landlady, and her out-of-touch socialite employer, Kimmy finds that she can take on any challenge life throws at her.

What makes this show so enjoyable is Tina Fey's airtight writing. Known for her work on 30 Rock and SNL, Fey brings that same wit to this show. Kimmy's positivity is endearing, and while she may not understand everything about the world around her, she's ready to learn. The supporting cast is ripe with comedic potential as well. Titus is a personal favorite, as his line deliveries and snappy comebacks always get a chuckle out of me. From a premise that might turn people off the show entirely, Kimmy Schmidt does the impossible and makes a terrifying premise into a hilarious show unlike any other.

The Righteous Gemstones | HBO Max

2. The Righteous Gemstones

This show feels like a mix between Arrested Development and Succession in the funniest way possible. Who would have thought that a comedy about a wealthy Evangelical family would be one of the craziest shows out there? I binged all four seasons in a week and a half and never stopped laughing the whole time.

The Gemstones are insanely rich. Their church is more like a stadium that brings in thousands of people each Sunday and thousands more in tithe money. But they aren't saints. The Gemstones prove early on to be vapid, selfish, and materialistic from the start, eager to spread their reach as far as it can go. When the oldest son, Jesse (Danny McBride), finds himself in a career-ending scandal, he enlists the help of his siblings to track down who's blackmailing him. The lengths he's willing to go to protect his and his family's name are honorable, if wildly erratic.

Danny McBride, the writer and star of the show, has a knack for creating uproarious characters. The Gemstones are funny because of how unhinged they are. They're not what you'd imagine an Evangelical family to be, they're exaggerated so much that you're left reeling over the things they do. The misadventures the Gemstone siblings get themselves into are unlike any other and just get crazier as the show goes on. Give it the first episode and see how quickly you'll be itching to binge the rest of the series.

Henry Winkler and Jason Bateman in Arrested Development on Netflix | Netflix

3. Arrested Development

There's something about watching a rich family implode their life that just makes for good TV. The Bluths are a mess. They're arrogant, reckless with their money and so out of touch with the world around them that you can't help but feel a bit bad for them. But that won't last for long, because they are so outrageous that you'll end up laughing at how absurd they are.

When his father is arrested, it's up to Michael Bluth to save his family's reputation. The only problem is his family seems unable to keep themselves out of trouble. His mother continues to live her extravagant lifestyle, his siblings are selfish and materialistic, and even his son finds himself being swept up in the family's dysfunction. While juggling the family business and the legal mess his father is in, Michael is constantly testing how much he cares for his family.

This might be the best-written show I've ever seen. There are one-liners, running gags, and recurring characters that send me flying off the couch and onto the floor. It seriously is one of the funniest shows I've watched and remains hilarious with each rewatch. The Bluths never cease to be a wild bunch. If you're looking for smart writing and crazy characters, this is the show to turn on.

SCRUBS - ABC's “Scrubs” stars Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid, Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, and Donald Faison as Christopher Turk. (Disney/Brian Bowen Smith) | ABC

4. Scrubs

When people talk about their favorite comedies, I rarely hear them say Scrubs. And I never understand why! This show is chalk full of witty, ridiculous humor that always gets a laugh out of me. If you've never heard of the show or are a longtime fan, Scrubs is one of those shows that you can rewatch over and over and still find something to laugh about.

Medical intern J.D. (Zach Braff) struggles to find his footing in a new hospital. In search of a mentor, he gravitates towards the grouchy but dedicated physician, Dr. Cox. Alongside his best friend Turk, the head nurse Carla, and fellow intern Elliot, J.D. learns what it means to heal those around him.

The most unique part of this sitcom is where the humor comes from. Many of the most outrageous jokes come from J.D.'s own mind, as his active imagination often gets the better of him. That's not to say that the characters outside of J.D.'s head aren't hilarious as well as Dr. Cox often delivers some wild lines from time to time. Scrubs stands out from these other shows with the use of J.D.'s imagination, allowing the comedy writers to get creative with their visual jokes.

With the show returning for a revival, this is the perfect time to catch up on the original seasons. You can stream the whole show on Hulu.

SUPERSTORE -- "Customer Satisfaction" Episode 612 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra, Ben Feldman as Jonah, Kelly Schumann as Justine, Nichole Sakura as Cheyenne -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC) | NBC

5. Superstore

Workplace sitcoms are nothing new. Thanks to the success of The Office, audiences have seen a variety of workplaces, from government offices to hospitals and schools. Now, viewers get to see the wacky high jinks that grocery store employees might experience. And trust me, it can get crazy. Imagine a sitcom about employees at your local Walmart. That's essentially Superstore.

Like with all of these types of sitcoms, the main ensemble is made from a ragtag group all forced together through employment. The way these strong personalities bounce off each other is what truly makes the show entertaining. It's reminiscent of real workplaces, but comically exaggerated. These characters are endlessly funny and keep the show feeling fresh.

For a show that follows the formula of many others in its genre, Superstore has something special about it. There's a level of realism to it, even if it feels outlandish. The kooky customers and irritating coworkers make the show feel a little more grounded than others, even if wild misadventures happen each episode. It's a show that makes me empathize with retail workers and silently vow to never be as obnoxious as some of those customers, all while making me laugh hysterically.