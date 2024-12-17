5 exciting takeaways from the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer
One of Netflix's best teen shows will be making its return this January, and we're absolutely thrilled! It's the quirky teen series XO, Kitty, and the streaming giant just dropped the exciting official trailer for the second season today. You'll definitely be more pumped up about the show's return after watching it!
It's been over a year since the first season of XO, Kitty came out, and we've been patiently waiting for the show's second installment. Unfortunately, the 2023 Hollywood strikes delayed the filmmaking process for season 2, and that's why it took so long. However, production has already wrapped up, and the episodes will be ready for viewing in just a month. XO, Kitty season 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Don't forget to save the date!
As soon as the trailer dropped for the highly anticipated second season, we stopped whatever we were doing and watched it right away. There's so much that happens in the 2-minute and 11-second video, making us even more excited for the show's return. Oh, you want to know what’s got us buzzing with excitement? No worries! Below, we shared five things from the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer that's got us eagerly anticipating the upcoming season’s release more than ever!
1. Kitty is focused on finding out more about her late mother
If you recall from the first season, there were two reasons why Kitty came to South Korea. She came to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend Dae, and to learn more about her late mother. In the end, things didn't work out between her and Dae, but she did learn more about her mother.
At the end of the season, Kitty reads a note from her mom to her mom's best friend, and the note mentions a man named Simon. Kitty immediately assumes that Simon is her mom's first love, but we don't know that for a fact. In the season 2 trailer, Kitty states that she's looking forward to her next semester at KISS, where she'll focus more on her studies and learning more about her mom. I'm sure we'll learn who this mysterious Simon person is in the new season.
2. Kitty will explore her sexuality more
At the beginning of XO, Kitty season 1, Kitty thought she had fully understood love and relationships since she was a matchmaker. However, after losing interest in her then-boyfriend Dae and developing feelings for a girl (Yuri), she realizes that love is much more complicated than she initially thought.
According to the season 2 trailer, Kitty is officially single and ready to mingle. She tells her friend Q that she wants to try dating girls, but she's not sure how that will work. She still has feelings for Yuri and is trying to navigate her complicated relationship with Min Ho. However, it looks like she does have a new girl love interest. Hopefully, she doesn't screw it up!
3. Kitty might mess things up between Yuri and Juliana
At the end of season 1, Kitty breaks up with Dae in the airport and then bumps into Yuri. Just as she's about to express her feelings to her, Yuri's ex-girlfriend Juliana shows up, and her opportunity passes. As mentioned above, Kitty claims she wants to try dating girls in the season 2 trailer. However, there's also a short clip in the trailer showing an emotional Juliana pushing past Kitty and Yuri in anger.
While Yuri looks apologetic, Kitty seems shocked, as if she did something wrong. Other scenes in the trailer show Yuri and Juliana as a couple, so it looks like they're back together. While it's unclear what's going on in that clip with Kitty, Yuri, and Juliana, it doesn't look good, and Kitty definitely has something to do with it.
4. Q has a new love interest
Q was happily in love with his boyfriend Florian in season 1 until the cheating scandal. While we never actually see them break up, it doesn't look like they'll be together in season 2. In the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer, Q is shown kissing a new guy. Who could it be? We can't wait to find out!
5. Peter surprises Kitty by coming to South Korea
We finally got a To All the Boys cameo! When XO, Kitty season 1 came out, many fans of the To All the Boys film series were hoping that there would be cameos from the original main cast members. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. However, our wishes have been granted in season 2.
In the season 2 trailer, Peter (Noah Centineo) surprises Kitty by coming to South Korea. His exact reason for coming to South Korea is unknown, but he's shown boosting Kitty's self-esteem in the trailer. Could we be getting a Lara Jean (Lana Condor) cameo as well? I guess we'll have to tune in to the second season to find out!
XO, Kitty season 2 arrives on Netflix on Jan. 16.