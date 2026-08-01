5 incredible shows to rewatch during the summer

There are some shows that give me the nostalgia bug not only for a certain time or place but also for a season. While it might seem counterintuitive to associate summertime with being cooped up watching TV, sometimes it rains or smogs so bad we need to emulate the summer feeling from our living rooms.

While summer might be nearing its end, there is still plenty of time to dive into a summer classic. In no particular rhyme or reason, and with no qualifications, here are the top five TV shows to rewatch during the summer:

H2O: Just Add Water

Nothing screams summer quite like mermaids. This Australian teen drama follows three girls who are mysteriously turned into half-mermaids after being stranded on a mysterious island. For me, this show triggers both the summer bug and the nostalgia bug, perfectly mixing typical teenage drama with whimsy and magic. It came out in 2006 and genuinely feels like a period piece for the time in the best possible way. The fashion and lingo are undeniably y2k, and it’s just an ideal lighthearted summer vibe.

HBO’s Girls

Lena Dunham’s Girls is arguably one of the best shows to rewatch at any given time, but I seem to associate it with summer. The seasons are short and jam-packed enough to binge when finding yourself with endless stretches of time, and they represent an NYC summer as opposed to a beach one. It somehow balances romanticizing and deglamorizing your 20s, and I always say that Girls is the single TV show I think every single person should watch at some point in their life.

It’s also great to watch if you’re ever feeling embarrassed about yourself; there’s always the need for a friendly reminder that things could be worse.

Love Island USA season 6

If you’re coming off the high of Love Island season 8 and struggling to fill the time again, why not take a walk down memory lane with what will go down in history as the best Love Island cast of all time? This was the last time Love Island felt genuine, and we actually watched people fall in love, whether that be platonically or romantically.

The top two couples are still going strong after two years, and they all continue to be close friends. However, it also has its share of drama. This season brought us both iconic romances and bromances, and if you’re not a usual Love Island watcher, this is the season I’d recommend starting with.

BOB'S BURGERS:The Belchers have a wild night at a casino and Linda learns more about her late grandfather than she wanted to know in the all-new “The Lost City of Atlantic” episode of Bob’s Burgers airing Thursday, June 19 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. BOB’S BURGERS | © 2025 by 20th Television

Bobs Burgers

This one technically isn’t a show to rewatch, since it’s still ongoing, but nothing says summer quite like a rundown family restaurant on the Jersey Shore. A classic cartoon that is easy to binge or just have on in the background while doing other things. The Belcher family has always been there for me during times of boredom, and something about the Wonder Wharf setting makes it the perfect show to come back to during the summer season.

Phineas and Ferb

To continue on with the theme of cartoons, it’s hard to mention summer shows and not mention Phineas and Ferb. For some it might be a nostalgic callback to their childhood, but there’s also a new season to catch up on from this past year. The show follows two brothers filling their summer days by building extravagant inventions, which always conveniently disappear before their mom can catch them.

This is one of those children’s shows that is still genuinely entertaining as an adult, so it’s the perfect watch for the entire family, or just you alone if you want to have that kid feeling.