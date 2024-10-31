5 kid-friendly movies to stream for all the spooky feels on Halloween
By Sandy C.
It’s Halloween evening and your kiddos are more than ready to go trick-or-treating. But it’s a school night, so you don’t want to be out too late. How about a movie and popcorn? You can’t go wrong with that combo! That is unless your little one is not a big fan of scary movies. And if that’s the case, we’re here to help!
If you’re a fan of horror, but also a parent, I understand you all too well. I have been trying to get my kids into scary movies for the longest, but it’s tough to know where to start. I’ve been doing a lot of rewatching, going through some movies from back in the day to make sure there’s nothing that will send the kids with nightmares to bed.
Below, I share 5 great movies and shows available on stream that you can watch with the young ones along with popcorn and maybe a treat or two!
- It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
- Hocus Pocus
- Nightmare Before Christmas
- Casper
- Coco
As you can see, first up, we have the classic It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which is available to stream on Apple TV+. I know there was a lot of controversy about how this traditional movie isn’t available for free on cable anymore. Instead, we now have to pay to watch it, unless you already have an Apple TV+ account. So if that’s not an option, we’ll move on to Hocus Pocus.
Both the first and second Hocus Pocus movies are available to stream on Disney+ for free as part of your subscription. Beware, though, this is many notches scarier than It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. I would say these movies are for kids over the age of eight, just to be on the safe side.
Now, Nightmare Before Christmas may not seem too scary to an adult, but I remember being creeped out as a kid! There’s just something about the animation and figures. But hey, this is a great movie to watch as Halloween is coming to a close because Christmas is next!
Finally, it shouldn’t be surprising that I’m including Casper on this list. He is a friendly ghost, after all. It’s also a very touching story. Speaking of emotions, it doesn’t get more impactful than Coco, also available on Disney+. With this movie, you get the Halloween vibes without anything actually being scary. Instead, it’s loving and wholesome.