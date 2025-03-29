When it comes to period dramas, there is a lot of focus on similar storylines. Shows cover the Tudor period, and they may look at the Wars of the Roses time period or the American Revolution. Shogun on FX offered something different, going deeper into the past and in a country that is often not explored.

There are many other epic period dramas that are like this. They remove the layer of romanticism for the period, showing how awful people could be, especially when they didn’t understand different languages and cultures. You need more just like this, and we have you covered with these five amazing shows.

And no, Game of Thrones isn’t on the list. Sure, it’s epic and it has some brutality within it, but there are other amazing shows to watch as well. With a season 2 in the works, we need something to fill our time. Here's 5 must-watch epic period drama shows like Shogun you need to watch.

Warrior

While this is set in the United States, Warrior focuses on a time period and a part of the country not often focused on. This is set in the late 1800s, at a time when the Chinese people would come to the New World in search for the promises of wealth and freedom. Only, they ended up stuck in China Town in San Francisco, looked down on by the white people of America.

As the Chinese people were willing to work for less, they became a problem for the Irish-Americans, who were struggling to feed their families. This led to racism, but that’s not all. Within China Town, the place was run by the Chinese Tongs, gang families that would keep their own area safe but you had to be loyal to your leader.

Warrior is available to stream on Max and Netflix.

Gyeongseong Creature

We’re heading to 1940s Seoul, Korea, a time when the Japanese occupied the country in Gyeongseong Creature. The series is a haunting look at what life was like, following Korea’s wealthiest pawn shop owner Jang Tae-Sang. All he wants to do is keep his business afloat, but he always wants to stay out of the political conflict.

Meanwhile, Yoon Chae-Ok is sure that her mother is being held captive in a local military hospital. She will do whatever it takes to get her mother out, and Jang soon finds that he needs to work with her to liberate all the prisoners. Sometimes, you have to pick a side, and you hope that you’re on the right side of history.

Gyeongseong Creature is available to stream on Netflix.

Kingdom

We’re heading into a bit of fantasy with Kingdom, but it also brings us the brutality of Korea’s past. For those who love the political tension in Shogun, you’re going to want to check out this series, as Crown Prince Lee Chang needs to content with the political strife in his nation. This was present long before the mysterious illness that has taken over.

That mysterious illness is turning people into cannibalistic monsters. Yes, there’s a dose of zombie horror mixed into the series, and it brings the extra layer of survivalism needed to keep you captivated to the story. Just how can a Crown Prince rule when the people are literally eating each other?

Kingdom is available to stream on Netflix.

Into the Badlands

The more you look for epic period dramas, the more you’ll find. Into the Badlands, takes us on an intense ride following Sunny, a ruthless warrior who comes across a young man suffering from amnesia. They two head off in search of a mythical city, bringing plenty of culture shocks, difficulty empathizing with others, and questions about how people live.

This is a post-apolcalypic world, making it seem a little more like The Walking Dead rather than Shogun. However, it still brings some beautifully choregraphed fight scenes, and a look at Asian history in an honest and stylish way. This is one of those shows that you’ll wish you were watching at the time it was released.

Into the Badlands is on AMC+, Netflix, and Prime Video.

The Last Kingdom

While a lot of period dramas set in the UK take a look at Tudor history, The Last Kingdom goes way back to the Viking period. It follows a story of a man, Uhtred, who was raised as a Dane but is actually a Saxon. He finds himself trapped between the two worlds, remembering the ancestral home that is rightfully his and honoring the man who ended up raising him despite taking him as a Saxon slave at first.

All the while, he needs to attempt to remain on the right side of King Alfred. That’s not easy when Alfred struggles with uniting the kingdoms of England. Nor is it easy when multiple Viking factions look to take over England and fight for their own needs and wants.

The Last Kingdom is available to stream on Netflix.