5 shows to stream for all the warm holiday feels this Thanksgiving
By Renee Hansen
If your family is like mine, Thanksgiving is always an excellent time to remember what we are thankful for and to watch holiday staples like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, football games, and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. If you are looking to mix things up this year, we have a fabulous list of shows and episodes that will put you in the holiday mood. Here's 5 shows to stream for all the warm holiday feels this Thanksgiving.
Friends - season 6, episode 9: "The One Where Ross Got High"
Friends is by far a favorite series of many, and some of the best episodes are the numerous Thanksgiving themed ones. "The Ones Where Ross Got High" ranks as the best of these episodes for many reasons. Everyone is present, including Jack and Judy Geller, who always add to the comedy of any episodes they are featured in. This one finds Chandler doing his awkward best to win their approval as they have yet to learn he is dating their daughter Monica. Ross and Joey make an appearance with the primary objective of leaving early to attend a party with Joey's hot roommate, Janine, and her friends. But the best part of this episode is Rachel's attempt at an English trifle recipe that goes terribly wrong. Oh, and Phoebe has naughty dreams about Jack and Jacques Cousteau.
There are 10 Friends Thanksgiving episodes in all, you can watch them on Max.
Gilmore Girls - season 3, episode 9: “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”
Per ush, the Gilmore Girls do the Thanksgiving holiday like no one else can. This year, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) are overbooked with four events; how ever will they handle it? They accepted invitations for meals with Lane (Keiko Agena), Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), and Luke (Scott Patterson), and to top the night off with a formal gathering with Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard (Edward Herrmann). This episode also features Rory's struggles with PDA with new beau Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) while Lane strikes up a romance with her bandmate Dave Rygalski (Adam Brody). Sookie permits Jackson (Jackson Douglas) to deep fry the turkey, something she quickly regrets. And Kirk gets a new cat named Kirk, and of course, there is drama there.
Girlmore Girls only has one true Thanksgiving episode but there are two others that give comfy cozy fall vibes. “A Year in the Life: Fall,” from season 1 and “They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?" from season 3. Watch all the Gilmore Girls episodes on Netflix.
Parenthood
Parenthood is a family drama that aired on NBC, which is loosely based on the 1989 same-titled film. The series is six seasons of family drama that will have you laughing, crying, and relating to the Braverman family and all they experience. It is such a fantastic series that tackles the challenging moments, the loving moments, and the struggles. Things every family goes through, making it a heartwarming story and one many can relate to. Critics praised the series for becoming stronger each season. The series does offer a Thanksgiving episode in season 2, "Happy Thanksgiving." Though if you just want to binge-watch the whole show, that works too!
Parenthood is streaming all six seasons on Hulu.
Schitt's Creek
Schitt's Creek was created by the powerhouse father-son duo of Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who also star as the leads alongside Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy. The series follows the extravagantly wealthy Rose family, which becomes penniless. The only thing of value left of the family fortune is the small town of Schitt's Creek, which was purchased as a joke years ago. They move into the local motel and try to gain some sense of normalcy in their upheaved lives. The series is hilarious and often touching. It is a must-see for a feel-good type of story.
Schitt's Creek is streaming all six seasons on Prime Video.
Abbott Elementary
The ABC series Abbott Elementary is truly a gift. The ensemble cast has transformed the mockumentary sitcom into a series with lots of heart. Set at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School a Philadelphia Public school, the documentary crew follow the teachers and other staff as they navigate the underfunded and mismanaged school. When most teachers give up after only two years in these working conditions, Janine Teagues, Barbara Howard, Jacob Hill, Melissa Schemmenti, and Gregory Eddie stick together to make the best of their situation.
Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu.
Have a wonder Thanksgiving and enjoy these amazing feel good series and episodes!