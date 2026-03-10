5 women-led TV shows to watch for Women's History Month 2026

March is recognized as Women's History Month, a time to acknowledge the accomplishments women have made throughout history. Whether that be in science, literature, sports, or pop culture, women deserve attention for their contributions. With television, there are countless female characters one can watch, but they are not always the stars of the shows themselves.

For March, Women's History Month, I shared a list of women-led TV shows and the stories they have to share. Whether you're looking for a good laugh or some complex characters to root for, these shows are sure to entertain.

GLOW

Inspired by the real show in the 1980s, GLOW follows a cast of women trying to take their women's wrestling show off the ground. Ruth (Alison Brie), a struggling actress in Los Angeles, finds the acting chance she's been searching for in a place she would have never expected - cable TV women's wrestling. After having been caught cheating with her best friend's husband, Ruth and her now ex-friend Debbie (Betty Gilpin) are cast as wrestling rivals. Led by the cynical director Sam (Marc Maron), the ladies of GLOW learn to wrestle, coexist with each other, and how to fight for the recognition they deserve.

GLOW is a show I would recommend to anyone. Not only does it have a large ensemble cast of women, but the writing is truly spectacular. The three seasons cover real-world topics like racism, tokenism, and misogyny in the workplace, all with realistic characters experiencing these issues. The characters truly stand out as unique from each other and vital in this ensemble. Even more so, they are deeply complicated people. Ruth and Debbie are complex people and undergo so much growth individually and as a pair. It's funny, it's emotional, and most of all, it's so '80s.

GLOW is available to stream on Netflix.

A League of Their Own

Sharing the same title as the 1992 film, League of Their Own focuses on the formation of a women's baseball league during World War II. Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) leaves her small town to try out for the women's baseball team while her husband is off at war. Similarly, Maxine Chapman (Chante Adams) seeks a place on a team, but is rejected because she is African-American. When the teams are established, it's not easy sailing. A women's baseball league isn't going to be accepted by everyone, and these women have to fight for their place in their beloved sport.

This eight-episode series brilliantly expands the film it was inspired by. The characters are vibrant and easy to root for, given the challenges thrown in their way. The themes of racial and queer identity are wonderfully explored in this '40s setting with the war conflict overseas. At the core of the show, baseball is the star, and the love for the sport is felt by the characters, the show's creators, and audience members alike.

League of Their Own is available to stream on Prime Video.

Killing Eve

What happens when a M5 security officer and a skilled assassin become obsessed with each other? Well, let's just say it gets intense. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star as Eve and Villanelle, talented women in their fields who quickly become enamored by their counterparts. As Villanelle travels Europe on missions to kill, Eve stalks her down, trying to figure out the identity of her elusive assassin. This thriller is gripping from the start and continues to snowball with higher stakes and more complicated feelings between our leading ladies.

Killing Eve is based on a series of books that follow the same plot. Adapted for TV by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), this spy thriller quickly becomes a twisted romance. Oh and Comer are a phenomenal duo and a strong foundation for the entire series. They genuinely make you wonder how far Eve and Villanelle are willing to go in their obsession-driven game of cat and mouse.

Killing Eve is available to stream on Netflix.

Derry Girls

Being a teenager is never easy, but imagine you are a teenager in a politically tense climate with parents, headmistresses, and armed soldiers to worry about. Set in Derry in the 1990s, Derry Girls follows five friends managing life during The Troubles. Somehow through it all, this group of friends manages to get into all sorts of mishaps and shows that teenagers are the same no matter what.

This comedy series is nothing short of spectacular, and keeps the focus on the friend group's wild shenanigans during this historic time for Ireland. The show is so '90s and perfectly encapsulates a time of jean jackets, boy bands, and high school drama. The Derry Girls (yes, including one boy) are a hilarious bunch that never fail to make me laugh each time I watch the series. It's a self-contained, effortlessly funny show that I would recommend to anyone looking for a heartfelt comedy.

Derry Girls is available to stream on Netflix.

Orphan Black

Tatiana Maslany stars as Sarah, a troubled woman who witnesses a woman kill herself at a train station. The only thing is - the woman looked exactly like Sarah. Quickly, Sarah realizes the woman was her clone and that there are more of them out there. Together, Sarah teams up with her clones to uncover the truth about who made them and why.

Orphan Black stands out from the other shows on this list because it is led by one woman, just in multiple different roles. Maslany demonstrates her acting ability by playing an entire ensemble of characters. The best part of the series is when the clones have to pretend to be one another, as you really see Maslany's skill to play these different roles in so many ways.

Orphan Black is a mind-bending, addictive thriller that left me itching to find out more.

As Orphan Black is leaving Netflix, it's the perfect time to binge this five-season series before it's gone from the streaming service.

Orphan Black is available to stream on Netflix until March 30.