56 Days season 1 episode 3 recap: Who is Ollie St. Ledger? 

The gruesome ending to Ciara and Oliver’s 56-day relationship revealed that Ciara eventually moved in with Oliver. Episode 2 revealed that she faked a phone call to have him overhear that her apartment was being evicted for repairs. He immediately invited her to move in for the next three weeks. All her memos and cute art are now in Oliver’s spare bedroom, where the detectives found them in the present day.

Through little clues here and there, we know that Oliver and Ciara aren’t who they say they are. Both have heavy secrets that the other is trying to uncover. Meanwhile, in the present day, Karl uncovers that Oliver wasn’t who he said he was while living in Boston. They’re still trying to figure out who was living with him and who ended up murdered.

So far, we’ve seen days one through 10 while flipping to the present-day crime scene. The first 10 days, although they both seem suspicious, are pretty calm. Oliver has outbursts now and then, but for now, he seems pretty harmless. Ciara wants to save her family, so we know she at least has a heart, even if it is a little icy.

56 Days season 1 episode 3 reveals Oliver could still be alive

The Forensic team continues to analyze the crime scene when we pick up in the present day. Ciara’s rolling cart is being dusted for prints, most likely, while someone else is going through the liquid in the tub. One of the team members pulls out bone fractures with a ladle and puts them into a bucket.

Lee chases Oliver’s boss, Elliot Berhane (Alfredo Narciso), after he storms off due to Karl’s line of questioning. As he’s getting into his car, she begs him to tell her what Oliver said the last time he saw him. Before he drives off, he tells her to leave Ollie alone. To make matters worse, a news van drives up to the curb, making Lee roll her eyes and return to Karl. Mr. Berhane’s comment leads Lee to believe that Oliver is alive and murdered his girlfriend, but Karl isn’t convinced. Lee gets a call that makes her leave again, while Karl looks confused.

Day 12: Ciara almost gets caught lying

Ciara and Oliver walk arm in arm down the street, talking about mundane things like work and how much sleep they get. She tells him a story from her past. As she’s finishing the story, Jane stands a few feet away, staring at them. When asked if she knows her, Ciara spins to face Oliver and says no, then calls Jane crazy and kisses Oliver. They make plans to meet at 7 before they part ways.

Ciara bumps shoulders with Jane, telling her to stay away from her and then casually walks into the building. Although it seems like she works there with the front desk guy smiling at her. She exits the building through a series of tunnels back to the street and takes off her name badge. Then, she ends up at a cafe drinking coffee and talking on the phone to her sister. Their conversation reveals that her sister is still friends with their deceased brother’s friend.

Her sister figures out that Ciara is talking about Oliver St. Ledger owing them stuff when Ciara tells her she may have access to some funds. She warns her not to do anything stupid, but her plan is already in motion. It definitely explains why Ciara is lying about who is to get close to Oliver.

Oliver’s past creeps up on him

Meanwhile, Oliver and Elliot present a project to a client. Elliot credits Oliver for being the guy to get things done. He reminds him how he reminds him of how his dad used to command a room. Then, Oliver calls Ciara to pick her up from work. She’s on the street while he’s in the lobby of her office building. Elliot lent him his car to move Ciara’s stuff to the appointment. Ciara runs down the street, through the tunnels, and face plants in front of Oliver and a lobby full of people. Oliver plays it off, saying her shoe exploded, and carries her out of the building.

In the car, Oliver reveals that Elliot and his dad went to Princeton together and may have had feelings that went beyond a friendship. It explains why Elliot is so sentimental towards Oliver and his hard work at the firm. Oliver clenches his jaw as Ciara tells him they came from very different worlds, where his boss has three cars, and her family shared one old Subaru. They turn the moment around as she seduces him in the middle of traffic.

Ciara makes sure it’s okay that she’s here and tries to cook for him. Oliver fixes them supper while Ciara goes to set up her room. She throws on an old sweatshirt and removes a stud from her ear, the same one found in the present day. Oliver pauses making supper to go down to check his mail. Yet again, he finds an envelope with Ollie St. Ledger written on it. But this time, it isn’t empty, which is honestly more concerning.

Spiraling, he dials the number then aborts it to head back to the apartment. Ciara joins him in the kitchen as he throws the hot pan in the sink, burning his hand in the process. He pushes it off and orders supper while she eyes his mail.

Lee is scared to tell Karl the truth

Karl watches the surveillance from the morning when the fire alarm was pulled to alert law enforcement. As they are moving to the garage surveillance footage, Kevin joins Karl and the security worker in the office. The security worker explains that someone started parking in the Unit 11 parking spot a month ago. They see Oliver grabbing Ciara’s stuff out of his car, so this must be from the days she moved in. Kevin wonders if they can zoom in on the license plate, but the surveillance equipment can’t do that, which leaves Karl frustrated.

Karl grows suspicious of Kevin as he gives him the third degree about whether he knew Oliver or not. Kevin does confirm that the firm handles the rental move-ins, explaining why Kevin wasn’t the one to hand Oliver the keys. Their conversation is paused when the security guard spots Oliver and Ciara on the elevator footage.

The Forensic team finds a silver stud in the tub and brings it to Lee, but there isn’t anything that identifies of male or female yet. As Lee looks up a piece of evidence, Karl sends an image of the man from the lobby surveillance footage. They discuss possible theories about whether that guy is the killer, while Lee has to stop the Forensic team from packing up their evidence. Then, she hangs up on Karl and orders a cop to lock up the lobby. Disobeying Lee’s order to get back to the crime scene and stop texting, Karl sends her an image of Oliver and Ciara in the elevator footage.

Lee inspects the fire alarm glass pieces, then the mailroom trash can, when she gets a call from her superior, Detective Sergeant Russo (Celeste Oliva). She’s calling about Finch, who Lee says is a drug dealer that she met on a tip today. Lee denies knowing him, but her superior has a photo of Finch riding shotgun in her car last month. She warns her that if there’s anything she needs to know, it needs to come from Lee, no one else. By Lee’s reaction, there’s definitely more to the story.

Day 16: Oliver’s insomnia explained

On Day 11, Oliver wakes up to Ciara confronting him about the syringe. With careful questions, Ciara uncovers that Oliver’s anxiety causes his insomnia to the point that hardly anything helps. When he becomes desperate for sleep, he takes a drug that ends up causing him to sleep all day. He shuts down her questions about why he’s anxious all the time and calls work to give them a false story about being out of the office. While he’s on the phone, she sneaks away and jots down a number in her red notebook. Before hiding it under stuff in the top drawer of her rolling cart.

Days 13 through 16, Oliver stays awake all night as Ciara soundly sleeps. On the last night, he drives Elliot’s car out of the garage as he sees Jane behind him. She merged into the lane next to him. As they are stopped, he sees the same blue car at all four stops of the intersection. He goes to see his therapist, telling him he’s out of his drug and hasn’t been sleeping. After telling him about the letter with the phone call, he lies and says that he and Ciara didn’t work out. His appointment reveals that the evidence Lee found in Ciara’s room is something Oliver used for sleep, so why was it in her room?

Ironically, while Oliver is telling his therapist that he’s the victim being stalked, Ciara is poking around in his apartment. She pulls out the mail she was eyeing and calls the number. She lies to the person, saying she opened a corporate trust for her son, Oliver St. Ledger. Already, she has all the information; she can’t transfer the 10K until the account matures next April, leaving her frustrated and ripping a page from her notebook.

Oliver arrives back home while Ciara eyes the safe. He runs into Kevin as he steps out of the elevator on his floor. Their conversation reveals that Kevin was the one to show him the apartment after he reminded him that they knew each other. After the number fails to open the safe, Ciara is almost caught by Oliver. She distracts him with her body from his questions about what she was doing.

Who is Ollie St. Ledger?

Lee goes through the mail in the lobby’s mailroom trash can and finds an envelope with Oliver’s name on it. Meanwhile, Karl is questioned about Finch and finds out about Lee’s meet-up with him. Now, he’s stuck with getting Lee to open up about her secret car ride with Finch. Lee looks shaken from finding the mail evidence as she takes in fresh air.

Somewhere in a fancy house, a woman shushes her son while she calls someone in response to a text. It is revealed that she’s the woman Ciara was posing as. Customer service alerted her that she or someone had contacted them today.

Lee joins Karl in the car, pissed because he just came back to the scene. But, she’s confronted with the photo of Finch in her car instead of an answer to Karl’s whereabouts. She crumbles up the photo and tries to shutdown Karl’s questions about Finch. Lee needs Karl to let her continue lying because she can’t take telling him the truth because it’s really bad. Switching topics, she shows Karl the envelope and Oliver’s real name. Karl is still stuck on the mess Lee has made for herself to focus on the new evidence and Oliver’s real identify. We see Ciara’s sister then Oliver and Ciara in the shower as Lee’s voiceover tells us about Oliver disappearing after dodging arrest for first-degree murder. He’s known by many names, but the most concerning is him being called the Narrow River Killer.

