56 Days season 1 episode 6 recap: Who is Ciara? 

From the very beginning, I’ve been trying to theorize who ended up murdered, but with each clue, I get more and more confused. When the forensic team found a woman’s studded earring in the tub, I thought for sure the skeleton would be identified as a woman. During one of the 56 days, Ciara is seen taking out studded earrings. Without any other evidence, it left us to assume the skeleton would be a female, possibly the one staying with Oliver leading up to the murder.

As more evidence started to arise, I doubted my theory. Episode 5 revealed that Jane was alive and well when she walked in on the detectives searching her apartment. If it wasn’t Jane who was murdered, could it be Ciara? I watch too many crime shows for the identity to be so easy. The studded earring had to be planted to leave law enforcement on a wild goose chase. Thanks to Karl's curiosity and annoying persistence, the medical examiner confirmed that the skeleton was a male. Did someone kill the murderous man? I hope we find out soon because I’m on the edge of my seat.

56 Days season 1 episode 6 reveals Ciara’s reaction to Oliver’s truth

Oliver finally tells Ciara he hasn’t been honest with her because he didn’t want her to run. She encourages him to tell her because it’ll be okay. When he was in high school, a kid drowned in the Narrow River in Rhode Island, and he was involved. Senior year, he went down to the river with his friends, Paul and Shane. Oliver and Paul had tension between them, and then that caused them to fight. One time, the fight got physical between Paul and Shane. They got into the river, where Shane got on top of Paul and kept pushing his head underwater, while Oliver stood there and watched Shane drown Paul.

Oliver wanted to move on, so he did, but he’s lost so many meaningful relationships because of that one mistake. Yet, meeting Ciara helped him, and he regrets not telling her earlier. He hopes they can move past it together, but she immediately says no because he’s a liar. Then, she grabs her things and storms out, leaving him stunned.

Karl saves Lee from Finch, but at what cost?

Karl calls Lee to tell her the skeleton’s gender identity. He doesn’t even get on to her about not showing up to the medical examiner’s office. Figuring out what happened to St. Ledger is more important to Lee than missing their meet-up, even if she’s lying to him about where she is. She messes that up when she answers him weirdly about investigating Oliver’s family, so he straight up asks her where she is. Instead of answering, she hangs up, and then he checks her location on his phone. As Karl gets into his car to look for her, Finch tells Lee that the whole department could soon know about them. Lee finally comes to her senses and tells Finch she can’t risk her career anymore. Finch seems to be agreeing, but also tries to guilt trip her.

Lee gives in to Finch and makes out with him until she comes to her senses once again. He pushes her into the seat by her throat when she says she can’t keep lying to everyone in her life like he wants her to. He blackmails her about telling their secret to everyone unless she follows his rules and keeps Vice away from him. Even when him choking her, she continued to hold her ground. Karl flings up the door, pulls Finch out, and beats him up as Lee gets out of the car. Lee forcefully pulls Karl off Finch, who bounces up like he wasn’t just pushed into the pavement. With one last look, he hops in his car and speeds away. Karl immediately lays into her because she dragged him into her massive lies. After Lee apologizes and walks to the car, Karl discreetly pockets a necklace from the pavement.

Day 32 unravels all their lies

Ciara’s plastic bag breaks and falls to the ground as she opens the door to her former apartment building. She leaves it on the porch and walks to her door, which is cracked. She finds her sister, Shyla, who immediately questions her about her fake identity. Shyla is pissed about Ciara living and sleeping with the enemy to con him out of money for their family. Shockingly, Ciara defends Oliver and says that he’s playing for his mistakes as he is still seeing the therapist he was seeing back home.

She accuses her of loving him, but she hates him, and that makes Shyla understand even less. As she warns Ciara about going to prison for stealing from Oliver’s family, Shyla pulls a gun out of her purse. Shyla promises to help Ciara get rid of Oliver and whatever mess she created, while also promising it won’t come back on them because they should have done this a long time ago. Ciara can’t let her clean up her mess, but Shyla doesn’t believe that she’ll take care of it. Shyla leaves the gun and storms out of the apartment.

Oliver sits in his apartment listening to his saved voicemails from Ciara. He paces until morning as he stares at the stuff she left behind. His mom calls to ask him if he heard about Allison, confirming that she was in her accident the night before. She was killed by the truck, but his mom automatically concludes that things were falling apart between Allison and Elliot, causing her to be distracted and step in front of the truck. Even though she’s being quite brutal about someone’s death, she comes to her senses and asks if Oliver’s okay. He doesn’t know since everything is a bit confusing right now. He ends the call when she tells him she won’t be coming to Boston.

Who is Ciara?

Oliver ignores Ciara’s demand not to follow her when he shows up at her apartment building. He walks in and finds her apartment door wide open, and starts calling her name. Sitting at her tiny table, he takes her ID badge and leaves with it. Oliver finds out from another tenant that the landlord doesn’t care about the place, so a new roof wasn’t possible, nor did the tenant have to relocate, like Ciara said she had to. When her reason for relocating turns out to be a lie, he goes to her work building, Ellegram Media.

He thinks he sees Ciara, which he explains to the front desk lady as he hands her ID badge over that she left at home. He’s confused when she tells him they don’t have a Ciara that works there, and she doesn’t know where he got the badge since they don’t use them at this company. Oliver shows her a selfie of him and Ciara to double check she’s never stepped foot in this company or building before, and the woman confirms she’s never seen Ciara. He leaves after apologizing for wasting her time, even though he feels like he’s going crazy.

Ciara (Megan) and Shyla’s mom is doing her daily card reading when she gets the Death card as her third one. She calls Ciara and leaves a voicemail about the tides turning and wondering where Shyla took the car. Shyla parks her car in front of Oliver’s therapist’s building and spits in his car. She barges into the room and tells the patient she’s doing him a favor because this therapist is full of crap. The patient leaves the room, and the therapist slams the door, wondering if Shyla forgot about the restraining order.

She demands him to get Oliver St. Ledger away from her family, or she will. He tries to deny knowing about the situation until she tells him that Ciara is sleeping with Oliver and may be in love with him. He’s blown away by what Ciara (Megan) could want from Oliver, but it doesn’t matter now because he’s gone too far. It makes sense why Ciara would change her name when Oliver’s therapist knew her as Megan and was close enough for there to be a restraining order involved.

Lee and Karl dig into Oliver’s past

Lee looks at the drowning crime scene photos as they head towards Paul’s mother’s house. She begs Karl to share his plan of approach with her even though he’s mad at her for the Finch situation. Lee worries they may be wrong about their theory, but Karl reminds her they could be right which is why they need to investigate this lead regardless of the emotions it may bring up.

As Karl and Lee pull up to Paul’s mother’s house, Karl wonders aloud why she’s still living here after everything that happened. They waste no time telling her they need to ask her a few questions about Paul and Oliver.

Ciara handles her mess

Ciara sits at the bar from their first date slipping a drink as a woman compliments her. They strike up a conversation about Ciara’s confidence to do what she did to Oliver. The woman’s knowledge about lies makes it make sense about Oliver lying so easily. But, the woman wishes she could be in Ciara’s shoes, her age and situation. Without hesitation she shares her heartbreaking thoughts about if she should kill her boyfriend or herself. The woman’s response is strange given she isn’t alarmed by it, instead calls it an unoriginal thought but thanks Ciara for her honesty. Their whole interaction creeps me out, but is very telling about the dark path Ciara is going down.

Oliver arrives home to his empty apartment that’s still full of Ciara’s belongings. Being suspicious and sad, he goes into her room, takes out the photobooth photos of them, and lays on her bed. As he comes out of his memory about him and Ciara in bed, he gets a call from his therapist. Ignoring the call, he takes his drug and falls onto her bed, only to find her red notebook full of research about him and her life as Ciara. In denial and fading from the drug, he gets out of her bedroom as fast as he can.

Shyla flies through the open door as her mom asks her where she’s been. Meanwhile, Oliver’s therapist is pacing his office, trying to get in contact with Oliver. He hears breathing on the other end as his therapist tells Oliver Ciara’s real name, Megan Martin. Oliver barely listens as he lies on the shower floor with the water on and the red notebook beside him. Ciara stops the water, shakes off the phone, as his therapist warns Oliver that he is in danger and needs to get away from her. Dan hangs up after Ciara confirms that Oliver knows that Shyla Martin’s little sister is there to get revenge. She takes her notebook and his phone, leaving Oliver lying on the floor, unaware of what’s happening because of the drug in his system.

All episodes of 56 Days season 1 are now streaming on Prime Video.