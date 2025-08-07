Wizards of Waverly Place alums, David Henrie and Selena Gomez, dreamed about creating a revival series for years. Fans of the 2007 show were 100 percent on board when they finally brought the show to life in 2024. After a successful Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 1, Disney Channel and Disney+ renewed the revival series for season 2.

Filming began in April 2025 in Los Angeles and wrapped in July 2025. The Wizards Beyond cast has been busy creating a magical season 2. There are six updates fans might have missed in the last few months.

Over the last few months, Wizards fans have received a few season 2 teases through Henrie and Gomez's Instagram posts and IMDb adding episodic titles. With each update, I get more excited for the new season. The ending of season 1 left me with lots of questions. We're one step closer with a release date for both Disney Channel and Disney+ in fall 2025.

Behind the Scenes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - credit: Courtesy of Disney

Selena Gomez teases season 2 return

This isn't a drill! Selena Gomez is set to return on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place as a season 2 guest star. Although we'd love to see her in every episode, Alex Russo showing up every once in a while is better than nothing.

Her presence is essential to the plot, but her absence allows Billie to shine as the new trouble-making wizard. That's a compromise that I'm willing to make. If we had both of them constantly, David Henrie's Justin Russo would be in a constant tailspin. Although it would be hilarious, I'd like to see more of Alex and Justin's growth as siblings continue.

Gomez shared the news on her Instagram story in June 2025. The iconic Wizards Beyond set is in the background of her photo with Alex's wand and the words, "Just feels right." Subtle tease, but made fans everywhere scream.

As fans know, Alex was heavily involved in the beginning and conclusion of season 1's Billie storyline. It's no surprise Justin may need Alex and Wiztech's assistance as he steps into a new teaching role. A storyline similar to Wizards (2007) came to life in the final episode, with Roman and Milo Russo gaining magical powers.

In "Nigh is Now," the Russos come together to save Billie and Roman from an evil villain, but they didn't foresee the crazy ending. Silas Evilini's Power Vacuum gives Roman and Milo magical powers, and Bigelow McFigglehorn (Kirsten Vangsness) pops in to hand them their wands. She announces that Justin needs to begin his training for the family wizard Competition. Alex says to Justin, "You're officially our dad. I've gotta text Max, he's gonna freak out."

WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE - ÒQuest Birthday Ever!Ó (Disney/Lara Solanki) DAVID HENRIE, TAYLOR CORA, ALKAIO THIELE, JANICE LEANN BROWN, MIMI GIANOPULOS, MAX MATENKO

Wizards Beyond season 2 episodic titles reveal plans for holiday episodes

Just Jared Jr shared the news that IMDb updated the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place page. During July 2025, IMDb revealed the season 2 episodic titles, with one making history for both the revival and original show. Out of 31 listed episodes (21 for season 1 and 10 for season 2), Wizards fans old and new are finally getting a Christmas episode. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Wizmas" is listed as episode 7 of season 2, with episode 5 being titled "Spells like Halloween Spirit."

We're looking forward to celebrating Halloween and Christmas with the Russo's. After season one's episode four, "Something Wizard This Way Comes," celebrating Halloween in a hilarious way, we're excited to see how the Russos spend Christmas. With Halloween being so important in the Wizarding World, I wonder how any other holiday could be as magical or chaotic?

Just Jared Jr shared Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 logline:

"In season two, Billie (Brown) grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought —especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman (Thiele) and Milo’s (Matenko) new magical powers, Justin (Henrie) is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges—one that could unravel the Russos forever."

WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE - "Saved by the Spell" (Disney/Lara Solanki) DAVID HENRIE, JANICE LEANN BROWN, MAX MATENKO

Season 2 filming wrapped on July 16

David Henrie shared on his Instagram on July 16 that filming for season 2 wrapped: "So grateful for this incredible cast and crew...Here’s to the stories we’ve told — and the ones still to come."

He shared his gratitude alongside two pictures on the Wizards Beyond set: one of him and Gomez in the middle of a conversation, and another of the entire cast and crew. As a longtime Wizards fan, I caught the "stories we've told and the ones still to come" tease and wondered if it means more Wizards Beyond seasons are on the way in the future. I hope so because this show was meant to happen.

Following the July 16 filming wrap post, Henrie shared a carousel of snaps of him and the cast celebrating the season 2 wrap in August 2025. It's not a show update post without Henrie throwing in a little teaser: "We pushed the boundaries, but made all our decisions based on story and character. There’s gonna be some jaw-dropping moments y'all."

Wizards Beyond sets Fall 2025 return

Wizards Beyond was easy to fall in love with from the first episode, and now they're returning this fall on Disney Channel and Disney+. Fans were hoping we'd see Billie and the Russos before 2026, and our wishes have come true. Deadline shared the exciting news, revealing "two episodes on September 12 on cable network before all episodes land on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets on October 8."

Season 2 will see the return of David Henrie (Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo), Max Matenko (Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (Winter), and Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo). Along with our series regular cast, season 1 guest stars are returning: Kirsten Vangsness (Bigelow McFigglehorn), Tobias Jelinek (Lord Morsus), Patrick Bristow (Wiz M.D.), and Elenor Sweeney (Bella Bianchi).

WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Ð ÒEverything is Not What It SeemsÓ (Disney/Eric McCandless) DAVID HENRIE

Deadline announces more guest roles ahead of season 2 release

The guest star roster is filling up with amazing actors and actresses, new and old to the industry. Zombies 4 star Freya Skye will be joining season 2 as Piper, What We Do In the Shadows' Harvey Gullén as Gossip Stone, and newcomer Recker Eans as Quentin.

Selena Gomez won't be the only Wizards of Waverly Place alum to join the revival. Longtime fans will love the return of iconic characters, Mr. Laritate (Bill Chott) and Mantooth (Sean Whalen). Amanda Tepe, who played several Wizards' characters, will be returning in the first-ever Christmas episode.

Wizards Beyond teaser trailer

A simple but touching teaser trailer for Wizards Beyond finds the three main characters, Billie, Roman Russo, and Milo Russo, in another dimension. Mirrors float around the galaxy-themed room, showing each wizard moments from season 1 as they prepare for the next level. Billie isn't the only wizard anymore. Things are about to get a lot more chaotic for Justin and Giada Russo as they guide not one but three wizards to see who will join Alex as the next Russo family wizard.

It gives me chills watching each character have a different reaction to stepping through the mirror and starting a new journey. Transported to the dimension first, Billie is curious about what's happening, much like in season 1, when she's trying to discover where she belongs. Roman is unsure and terrified that the mirror is a trap, as he's sucked in. Milo running in, laughing about no sibling left behind, fit him perfectly, as he confidently looked forward to leveling up.

They finally meet on the other side. Billie jokes, "It took you long enough." While Roman looks to his little brother with his wand ready, "You ready for what comes next?" If you thought their bond reminds you of Alex and Justin, Milo never fails to remind me of Max. Milo ends the teaser saying, "A Russo is always ready," solidifying them as the new Russo trio. Let the magic begin!

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 1 is streaming on Disney+.

More from Show Snob: