7 brand new Netflix shows you need to watch in 2025

From thrillers to family-friendly content and even comedies, 2025 is setting up to be a promising year for television shows for streaming giant, Netflix. Audiences will enter the hectic workplace of a hospital, follow a story of trauma, and witness a friendship between two friends who are polar opposites of each other.

We've listed 7 new shows coming to the streamer this year, and what we know of them at the current moment. Let's dive in and learn more!

1. Sirens

The first show on our list is Sirens, starring Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alock. The limited series is based on the play Elemeno Pea by Molly Smith Metzler, about a possible toxic relationship between an employee and their boss.

But will a sister's intervention change everything? What follows is something no one could have planned, all occurring throughout one weekend.

Sirens premieres on Netflix on May 22.

2. My Melody & Kuromi

My Melody & Kuromi on Netflix

Looking for something more family-friendly to watch this year? How about a television show starring two extremely popular Sanrio characters?

My Melody and Kuromi, who you may recognize in the core group of Sanrio characters alongside Hello Kitty, are rivals turned friends starring in a stop-motion show together. While My Melody is pink, bubbly, and overall innocent, Kuromi is quite mischievous.

All the same, it's hard to find merchandise without seeing the duo with each other. My Melody & Kuromi is due for release in July.

3. Wayward

Who wouldn't want to watch a show starring Toni Collette? If this snippet of what's to come doesn't intrigue you, we don't know what will.

One problem that never seems to have a guaranteed solution is the epidemic of the troubled teen. Programs created to help families and the troublesome teens have been around for years however, some have proven to cause more harm than good.

Originally titled Tall Pines, Wayward will be coming this year, but there's no release date yet. We'll have to wait and see what kind of environment the youth program will be. But you cannot deny the nefarious undertone this limited series seems to carry.

4. The Beast in Me

Keeping with the theme of thrilling television shows, Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys star in The Beast in Me. As Dane's character Aggie, an author suffering from immense loss, loses the ability to write, a new and mysterious man moves into the house next door.

Enter Rhys' character Nile, a man Aggie becomes deeply invested in. Will this turn into a wild and unstoppable obsession as a means of coping for Aggie? Who is Nile, and what could he be hiding? Nosy neighbors are hardly anything new when it comes to media, but the cast and premise have definitely gotten our attention.

Like many shows on our list, a definitive 2025 release date remains unknown. But we'll be keeping our eyes open for this one.

5. Black Rabbit

Another limited series on the list is Black Rabbit starring acting powerhouses Jason Bateman and Jude Law. And you can expect a story about the good, old-fashioned sibling rivalry trope. The show arrives sometime in 2025. Check out the official synopsis:

"Black Rabbit centers on some serious sibling drama: When the owner of a New York City hotspot (Law) allows his chaotic brother (Bateman) back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he’s built."

6. Pulse

Calling out to all fans of medical dramas! You may want to listen up and get ready for this one. Now streaming as it premiered on April 3, Pulse is preparing to take viewers on a chaotic and compelling ride as they brace for an oncoming storm, both inside and outside the hospital. This means trouble for patients as the constant threat of power outages looms.

Not to mention the unavoidable interference of when personal and work lives collide in an already high-stress and demanding environment. Romance will bloom and wither away. Friendships may become alliances. And the victories within the walls of emergency and operating rooms are never wasted.

7. Leanne

Leanne Morgan In Concert | Stephen J. Cohen/GettyImages

Ending our list is a comedy, Leanne, due to premiere this year. From comedian Leanne Morgan, Leanne's plot focuses on: "the titular character’s husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. This unexpected turn sets up conflicts that will sound familiar to fans of Morgan’s stand-up: Starting over when you’re a grandmother and in menopause isn’t exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity, and Jell-O salad," per Netflix.

We'd be lying if we didn't think that this already sounds like the perfect setup for a sitcom. As mentioned above Leanne Morgan is a familiar face around Netflix thanks to her knee slapping and relatable comedy specials.

Leanne stars Ryan Stiles, Hannah Pilkes, Blake Clark, Celia Weston, Graham Rogers, and, of course, Leanne Morgan. We look forward to the debut sometime this year!