7 lighthearted shows to watch if you need a break from election night coverage
By Cody Schultz
After what has felt like one of the longest political cycles ever, election day has finally arrived as voters across the US take to the polls to cast their votes in the 2024 Presidential Election.
Regardless of your party affiliation, we can all agree that this election day is one of the most stressful election days we’ve ever experienced. There is a lot riding on this election and the stress of waiting to see if your candidate wins can be a lot, especially when every network turns over its normal primetime lineup to special coverage of the election results. Add in social media where commentary is running rampant, and it can be a lot, to say the least.
If you’re looking to distract yourself from the election night news coverage airing across broadcast and cable in the evening, might we suggest one of these amazing light-hearted series that are sure to help take your mind off the election – even if just for a half-hour or hour.
The Office
You really can’t go wrong with NBC’s workplace comedy, The Office, which is quite literally the greatest show to distract yourself on election day! The show is hilarious and one of the most rewatchable shows around as you can literally put on your favorite episodes at any point without having to binge-watch multiple episodes in a row. It’s the ideal show to take your mind off the real-world chaos and give you a much-needed laugh in between watching election results or doom-scrolling on social media.
Where to stream: Peacock
Modern Family
Speaking of comedies that are perfect for a break from election coverage, we have Modern Family. The quirky family comedy has become a go-to escape from the stresses of everyday life and it’s a perfect series to enjoy this election night when you need to step away from the news. The show’s signature blend of comedy and heart makes it easy to forget the political noise, giving you a feel-good experience filled with laughter that only the Modern Family cast can bring.
Where to stream: Peacock, Hulu
Parks and Recreation
Okay, this one might throw you a bit given Parks and Rec is technically a show about government. However, unlike the real-world political drama that unfolds on election day, the show’s humor is light, heartwarming, and free of the divisiveness that dominates the news cycle. Leslie Knope is a politician we can all get behind and the show itself is an optimistic and humor-filled take on public service, making the show a perfect counterpart to the election news unfolding in the real world.
Where to stream: Peacock
Friends
What is better than catching up with old friends, especially when you need your spirits lifted and some laughter to distract you from the problems of the real world? Friends remains one of the most enjoyable comedies around and it’s a perfect show to distract yourself with during the election night coverage! There are so many amazing episodes to choose from including a handful of amazing Thanksgiving episodes that are perfect for not only distracting you from the election but to help get you in the mood for the holiday!
Where to stream: Max
Schitt’s Creek
Noticing a theme here, well good. Honestly, comedies are the perfect shows to help escape election night stress as they’re designed to bring smiles to audiences’ faces and make them forget their troubles even if just for a brief period of time. I’ve highlighted several amazing comedies already and there’s no way not to also include Schitt’s Creek which is a brilliant selection to distract yourself with on election night! The show’s lovable characters, including my personal favorites in the eccentric Moira Rose and over-the-top and often sarcastic David Rose, provide a welcome distraction with their hilarious antics and iconic quips which include some of the best lines in TV.
Gilmore Girls
Pivoting away from comedies we have one of honestly the greatest feel-good shows of all time: Gilmore Girls. This cozy, feel-good series and its quick-witted dialogue is literally the perfect show to distract yourself from election night coverage. There honestly is never a bad time to catch up with the Gilmore girls and all of our favorite townspeople of Stars Hollow in this classic that never fails to lift one’s spirit and bring a smile to your face. Gilmore Girls is like the TV equivalent of a hug, providing escapism and a comfort show that is sure to help clear your mind and help you unwind.
Where to stream: Netflix
Virgin River
Last but not least we have Netflix’s Virgin River, which is a perfect show to escape the election news cycle. Set against a picturesque backdrop that features breathtaking scenery, Virgin River offers a soothing blend of drama, romance, and small-town charm. The show provides a welcome break from the political discourse with its heartfelt character arcs and relaxing vibes setting the stage for a comforting escape.
Where to stream: Netflix