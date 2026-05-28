8 most satisfying deaths across all five seasons of The Boys

Thanks to its featuring nearly as many bad guys as there were heroes to root for, The Boys was replete with some pretty satisfying death scenes. That was the case from the show's first season, and the trend held strong until the series finale.

These are eight deaths in The Boys that were satisfying to watch!

8. Translucent

While it would have been neat to see one of the show's original characters make it a few more episodes, or even a couple more seasons, Translucent's death was something of a relief when considering the sly smile that ran across his face when he thought that he'd escape.

Most of the supes in The Seven were established evildoers at this point, and even though he hadn't done anything overly despicable, Translucent was clearly a pervert and a generally aggressive guy, and he more than had it coming in the show's second episode.

7. Mesmer

It's worth noting off the bat that the brutal and bloody fashion in which Butcher killed Mesmer made for a rather exciting set piece. He also had it coming, as even though Mesmer at one point helped Butcher and the Boys by helping them understand more about Kimiko, he eventually betrayed them and ended up siding with Homelander.

There's something about the performance from Haley Joel Osment that made Mesmer compelling, but again: The way in which he died was something to behold.

6. Ezekiel

This being the first instance of Butcher's powers showing their true potential, Ezekiel had a gruesome death scene in the fourth episode of The Boys season four. Leading the "Capes for Christ" organization, Ezekiel was a televangelist bought out by Vought, often using his platform as a means of propaganda.

While he wasn't as established of a character as some of the other villains on the list, Ezekiel was a generally unlikable guy who got his comeuppance at the hands of Billy Butcher. Pretty satisfying stuff.

5. Oh Father

Rather unexpected in the moment, Oh Father met his match in the show's grand finale, much like several other characters who appear among the list. Introduced in the same season, Oh Father was a preacher who was deeply aligned with Homelander when the latter kickstarted his fascist regime.

His marriage to Ashley Barrett resulted in some hilarious sex scenes, and it was actually one of his gags that led to his demise, with Mother's Milk dealing the final blow in one of the finale's more surprising moments.

4. Blue Hawk

A cop-themed superhero with consistently racist overtones, Blue Hawk met a satisfying fate when A-Train dragged his bare, prone body down a winding road. This occurred in one of the show's most memorable chapters, with "Herogasm" being the sixth episode of season 3.

On top of the satisfying way in which Blue Hawk was killed, the scene was rendered so much sweeter when considering his background with A-Train, whose brother was seriously injured by the racist, super-powered cop. This particular character more than had it coming.

3. Tek Knight

While he wasn't necessarily a despicable villain due to his actions against the Boys, the billionaire playboy Tek Knight was among the more detestable characters in the show as a whole by virtue of his selfish and over-the-top personality. His death couldn't come soon enough, especially because he always seemed like a serious threat should he have chosen to make a move.

After consistently mistreating his butler Albert, this entirely unlikable character was hoisted by his own petard in season 4, episode 6. He was strangled by Albert in a totally satisfying scene, with his butler getting revenge for years of maltreatment. Unforgettable ending to a detestable antagonist.

2. The Deep

While fans collectively agree that it should have been more brutal, the death of The Deep surely brought a smile nonetheless. He was killed in part by Starlight during the series finale as the heroine bested The Deep in a fist fight and launched him into the ocean.

Normally a location in which The Deep is at his best, the ocean is now infested with enemies due to the villain's public support of an oil pipeline that ended up killing billions of innocent aquatic creatures. They got their comeuppance on one of the show's most despicable figures in a scene that surely resonated with those that loved to hate him.

1. Homelander

Was there ever any question? One of the most despicable villains in television history met his demise in the show's grand finale, and it played out in unforgettably satisfying fashion. The means of his death were brutal as William "Billy" Butcher used his trademark crowbar to finally seal the deal, but what makes this sequence particularly sweet is Homelander begging for mercy.

The titular team found a loophole in Homelander's system of madness and eradicated his powers, leaving the villain totally vulnerable to Butcher's final blow. He also reigned down punches in honor of the fallen Frenchie, whom Homelander killed in the show's penultimate episode. That was one of many beloved characters murdered by the supe known as Homelander, whose death scene was without a doubt the most satisfying that The Boys ever produced.