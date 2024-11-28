9 great animated shows like Rick and Morty
By Sandy C.
If you can’t get enough of Rick and Morty’s adventures on the animated sitcom Rick and Morty, you’ve come to the right place! We’re listing five other animated shows to stream until Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty returns with a new season.
If you love Rick and Morty, here are 9 shows to watch
- Strange Planet, streaming on Apple TV+
- Carol and the End of the World, streaming on Netflix
- F is for Family, streaming on Netflix
- Bojack Horseman, streaming on Netflix
- Solar Opposites, streaming on Hulu
- Disenchantment, streaming on Netflix
- Futurama, streaming on Hulu
- Smiling Friends, streaming on Max and Hulu
- Adventure Time, streaming on Hulu
Known for its crazy hijinks and black comedy, Rick and Morty has been an animated fan favorite for over 10 years. Does it gently almost always cross the line? Yes, there’s no denying that several Rick and Morty episodes are controversial. But that’s what audiences love about it. Rick and Morty’s biggest crimes is how short the seasons are, to be honest.
The animated series premiered on April 14, 2024, and now has seven fun seasons under its belt. All seasons, with the exception of the first, include 10 episodes (season 1 features 11). The latest chapter, season 7, wrapped on Dec. 17, 2023, so it’s almost been a whole year since we last enjoyed new episodes. Luckily, there will be another season. At the time of this writing, we’re not sure when Rick and Morty season 8 will be released, but we know it’ll arrive sometime in 2025.
While we wait for a new season of Rick and Morty, what do you think of our recommended list of shows? Which one will you be watching? Or are you already a fan of them all? If you only have time for a few, these are our top three picks:
Strange Planet
From the list above, Strange Planet is a personal favorite! I was surprised to learn that the animated sci-fi is streaming on Apple TV+, which goes to show just how much we are underestimating the streamer! Strange Planet premiered on Aug. 9, 2023, so it’s a fairly new series. The story follows Blue, an alien creature curious to learn all about humans. If you are searching for a quick series to binge-watch, Strange Planet is it. At this time, Strange Planet has not yet been renewed for a second season. Fingers crossed we hear good news, soon!
Bojack Horseman
Bojack Horseman is a classic! The animated series may have already ended, but if you never gave it a chance you are missing out! With the holiday season in full swing, now is the perfect time to check it out and stream it over a long weekend.
Now, Bojack Horseman may not make you laugh as often as Rick and Morty does. In fact, quite the opposite. Bojack Horseman does not pull any punches when it comes to hard-hitting topics such as depression, trauma, suicide, racism, sexism, and…well, pretty much everything in the book! Simply put, Bojack Horseman is a roundhouse kick of emotions – but brilliant!
Solar Opposites
Feeling down after binge-watching Bojack Horseman? Watch Solar Opposites! The animated comedy was renewed for a sixth season earlier this year, so if you love it there’s more where that came from! Solar Opposites follows a small family of aliens after they crash on Earth all the way from Planet Shlorp. The purpose is to take over Earth, but the alien family isn’t so sure that’s still what they want to do.