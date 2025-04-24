The Adults are coming! 3 things to know about the FX on Hulu comedy

Are you ready to grow up? No? Well, neither are the characters in the new FX on Hulu comedy series Adults. It's something of an ironic title since the series about 20-somethings coming into their own in the earliest days of adulthood doesn't pretend to have everything figured out. Like all of us, these five characters are just making it up as they go and doing the best (sometimes) they can.

If you have been craving a new comedy series about bumbling your way through your 20s and have already rewatched Girls more times than you count, then this is the show for you. Before Adults makes its television and streaming premiere in late May, we're sharing everything viewers need to know, including when and where to watch, who's in the show, and more!

Adults will stream on Hulu

While Adults makes its premiere first on FX, fans will also be able to watch every episode on Hulu. The eight-episode first season premieres with two episodes on FX on Wednesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, according to FX's press release. The series will continue to air two episodes each Wednesday night on FX for a total of four weeks.

However, if you're not able to catch Adults on FX, the series becomes available on Hulu the day after its premiere. And it's not just the first two episodes! The full eight-episode season releases on Thursday, May 29 on Hulu, as well as on FX on demand. Personally, this release schedule gives us the best of both worlds with both weekly airings and binge drop.

FX's Adults - Premieres Wednesday, May 28 | Courtesy of FX

What the new comedy series is about

Even though the premise seems pretty self explanatory based on the title, Adults follows the messy lives of five friends living in New York and figuring life out one mistake at a time. The group lives together in one of their childhood homes and experiences all of the ups and downs the world throws at them as a unit. Their introduction to the adult world is full of unexpected peaks and valleys as they tackle dating, professional success, and all the fun things reality hits you with in your 20s.

Check out the official synopsis via FX's press release:

"FX’s Adults is an ensemble comedy series about a group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither 'good' nor 'people' yet. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes."

It's been a while since we had a good and funny comedy series about what it's like living in your 20s, and it's time the new generation got their own Girls. Shows like these can define a generation and help those who might be a little lost feel seen. Adults comes from creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw as well as executive producer Nick Kroll, so you know there will be plenty of laughs!

Who stars in the ensemble cast

Thankfully, the cast of Adults will introduce a lot of viewers to fresh, new talent. Some of these faces might be familiar from small roles in other shows or movies or even from social media, but for the most part, audiences will be meeting the cast for the first time. Take closer look at the five main cast members and which character they play:

Malik Elassal as Samir

Lucy Freyer as Billie

Jack Innanen as Paul Baker

Amita Rao as Issa

Owen Thiele as Anton

In addition to the series regular cast members, FX also announced a handful of guest stars who most people will definitely recognize. Daredevil himself Charlie Cox will appear in the series, as will Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, The Good Place favorite D’Arcy Carden, comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Search Party alum John Reynolds, and Borderline actor Ray Nicholson.

Watch Adults on FX beginning May 28 and stream the full season on Hulu on May 29.