Agatha All Along episode 9 ending explained: A shocking twist leaves fans wanting more
By Cody Schultz
Warning the following post contains spoilers from the season finale of Agatha All Along. If you have not yet watched the final episodes of the season, know there are major spoilers ahead!
The penultimate episode of the season saw our journey on the Witches’ Road end in shocking fashion as Death came for Agatha and Billy discovered that it was his magic that was responsible for creating the Witches’ Road.
It was a moment that literally left us speechless as we discovered just how alike Billy is to his mother as it seems the full season essentially took place in a world created by Billy, similarly to how WandaVision took place in a world created by Wanda.
Rather than picking up right where episode 8 left off with Agatha having sacrificed herself for Billy and Billy realizing he was responsible for bringing the Witches' Road to life, the season finale begins with a flashback to Agatha’s early days as a witch in which we get to see her time as a mother to Nicky and learn the truth about what happened to her son. Via these flashbacks, we learn that Death came for Nicky as he was born but Agatha managed to make a deal that gave her more time – though not nearly enough as she hoped.
That's right, Agatha didn't sell her son's soul for the Darkhold as we had been led to believe and actually loved her son more than anything else in the world.
We come to learn that Nicky actually came up with the song that would evolve into the Ballad of the Witches’ Road and that the road never existed. After the death of her son Nicky at a young age, the song became an urban legend that led witches to Agatha and gave her the chance to steal their powers over the centuries that followed. That’s right, there is no Witches’ Road.
Agatha All Along episode 9 ending explained: Agatha is really dead it seems
As we watch Agatha use the legend of the Witches' Road throughout the years to trick witches and steal their powers, the montage ends with bringing us to the present day in which Agatha had assembled her latest coven of Mrs. Hart, Lilia, Jen, and Alice. As in the past, Agatha's plan was to simply kill them and steal their powers as the road wasn't real. What she didn't expect was for a doorway to actually open -- something that only happened thanks to Billy'a magic.
The ghost of Agatha shines a light on the reality of the situation which is when Billy comes to the realization that in making the road, he killed the others. He comes to this realization with a bit of help from Agatha, who has indeed died but has come back as a spirit. Unfortunately, Mrs. Hart, Alice, and Lilia do not join her in coming back as ghosts as she reveals they’re truly gone. Billy’s mind killed them and Death indeed claimed their souls.
However, not all was lost as Agatha reminds Billy that he actually saved a life. We cut to Jen emerging from the dirt just outside of Westview with her powers restored as she flies off into the skyline.
After this shocking discovery, Billy drives back to Agatha’s house and returns to her basement where everything first began, or the scene of the crime as Agatha’s ghost calls it.
Using chalk, Billy begins to draw a pentagram as he then lays out a number of black candles and finally summons his spellbook which he uses to begin casting a spell while holding Agatha’s locket. Turns out he’s had enough of Agatha and is trying to use a banishing spell to send Agatha away for good.
Frustrated when the spell won’t work, Billy asks why Agatha won’t die to which she replies, “Because I can’t face him.” The him she is referring to is her son, Nicholas. Much to Agatha and Billy's surprise, she's able to grab her locket from Billy and it becomes part of her once more in her spirit form.
Billy tries to assure Agatha that her son will surely forgive her and it’s kindness that is what reminds Billy of her son. He then uses his magic to seal the door he created to the Witches’ Road and leaves behind a tribute to their fallen coven members in the form of their names being etched on the cement where the door to the Witches' Road formerly stood.
As one door closes, another one opens – literally. A staircase shrouded in a white light appears leading out of Agatha’s basement as she turns to Billy and says, “Let’s go find Tommy.” The duo walk into the light and our journey ends… for now at least.
And with that our story ends with more questions than answers.