Agatha All Along season 1 episodes 8 and 9 recap and review
Agatha All Along season 1 comes to a close with two episodes that answers several questions while asking a multitude more. As Agatha, Jenny, and Billy come to the end of The Road, they must face Death (Rio) whose history with Agatha runs deeper than anyone could have expected.
How does this Marvel show conclude? Who will survive? Let's find out!
Follow Me My Friend / To Glory At the End
The episode opens with Alice meeting Rio, who is also revealed to be Death, coming to terms that she had died. We then shift to the current situation, where Billy and Jenny reel over Lilia sacrificing herself to save them.
Meanwhile, Agatha and Death meet where it is revealed that Death needs Billy because his act of taking over another body that was deceased has somehow messed up the cycle of life and death. Agatha agrees to make sure he'll go willingly as long as she left is alone, including that when she does die eventually, she wants nothing to do with Death.
When Agatha reunites with Billy and Jenny they stumble back to the beginning, realizing The Road is one giant circle. The group isn't thrilled about having to start over, so Billy tries his theory of wearing shoes on the road.
This transports himself, Agatha, and Jenny to a morgue in Agatha's basement. The trial is more about our remaining characters getting what they want than it being an overall test. This is deeply upsetting as we never truly got Jenny's trial nor learned who she really is. Jenny realizes that Agatha, accidentally, bound her, where for 100 years Jenny didn't have her powers. She takes her power back and then disappears.
Next Agatha tries to help Billy find Tommy but, in the process, he's killing an innocent person for Tommy to then live through. He decides against it and disappears. As time nearly runs out, Agatha opens her locket which holds a lock of her son's hair and a dandelion seed. She quickly plants it into the crack on the floor. Before the timer runs out the seed grows into a dandelion and the trial is over. Agatha is free and, in her backyard, when Death arrives.
Because Agatha didn't deliver Billy, Death is coming for her. Agatha is outmatched until Billy shows up and gives her some of his power. Although the two battle, Agatha knows Death cannot be defeated. She tricks Billy into giving himself to Death but instantly changes her mind.
Upon kissing Death, Agatha slowly dies, and her body becomes covered in a growth of flowers and mushrooms. Death allows Billy to leave, who gets in his car and drives home, ignoring all the odd stares from the residents of Westview.
After getting home he enters his room and notices several items connected to The Road, such as his Wizard of Oz figurines and a painted portrait of a beach. He realizes to his horror that he created The Road himself just as the episode ends on a cliffhanger.
Maiden Mother Crone
The final episode opens with some much-needed backstory. In 1750 Agatha is running from Death, about to give birth to her son Nicholas. She begs Death not to take her son, asking for more time, and threatening to hate her for eternity if she takes him away. Death allows her more unspecified time, and Nicholas is born.
The show made sure audiences knew he was not created with a spell, yet the identity of his father is never revealed. We are also never told why she owed Death her son or even how long they had been romantically involved. Years go by and Nicholas is now a child helping his mom kill witches. Agatha can kill them by taking their powers.
We assume she's doing this so that she can become powerful enough to prevent Death from taking her son. One day Nicholas panics and refuses to help Agatha kill witches, leading to him going to bed with a cough. That evening, while Agatha slept, Death comes for Nicholas and by morning he's gone. After Agatha buries him, she's approached by a young witch seeking The Road.
It seems the song Agatha and her son made up, starting out as just a song about a road they'd take through the forest before changing to a witch's road, has gotten around to the point where witches believe it to be real. Agatha, seeing this as the perfect opportunity to continue growing her powers, begins the biggest scam in history.
Throughout the years she creates a coven, they perform the Ballad and when The Road doesn't emerge, she instigates a fight which leads the witches to use their powers on her. Agatha sucks their powers dry and the witches die. This was her plan at the beginning of the show with Jenny, Lilia, and Alice, only this time The Road does appear. As Billy realizes he's been behind the whole thing he is reunited with Agatha's ghost.
Billy is devastated, believing he killed everyone, similar to what Wanda did in WandaVision. However, Jenny does manage to survive, digging herself out of the ground at the entrance to Westview.
Billy initially tries to cross over Agatha but she refuses, terrified to confront her son. Instead, he closes the entrance to The Road and it becomes clear that he and Agatha are now going to team up as the episode ends.
Not the best nor worst of the Marvel Disney Plus shows
Like Lilia's episode prior, I was disappointed that we didn't get an ideal trial that focused on Jenny and her past. Like Lilia, her past was rather mysterious leading me to believe that when her trial arrived, we'll get the full picture.
But it never comes. The final trial was incoherent and confusing, where somehow each of them knew what to do to pass. This did not follow the other trials, which to me felt rather lazy. But at least Jenny didn't die so that's a plus.
Aside from that it was equally frustrating to not know whom Nicholas' father was, what deal Agatha made with Death prior to her son's birth, or even why she was involved with Death to begin with. But all of that said, the big plot twist that Billy created The Road, and that Agatha remains a witch con artist, sort of speak, made the show worthwhile.
As I mentioned it's not the worst Disney Plus Marvel show, but it did have some rough issues that I couldn't ignore, which affected the story as a whole. If the show followed the pacing, plot, and overall effort of the season opener and the last three episodes then I think the show would have been a huge hit.
But for some reason, it felt as though you had writers who knew what they were doing writing episodes 1, 7, 8, and 9 and then random people with no clue what was going on writing the episodes in between. By the end, Agatha remains as unlikable and untrustworthy as when she first appeared in WandaVision and I'm left wondering when we'll see Billy again.
What did you think of Agatha All Along? Watch the entire season from the beginning on Disney Plus.