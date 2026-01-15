Agatha Christie's Seven Dials episode 2 recap: The investigation takes a deadly turn

After one episode of Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials on Netflix, the body count is already rising. We said goodbye to Gerry (Corey Mylchreest) and Ronny (Nabhaan Rizwan) in the premiere. Now, Bundle (Mia McKenna-Bruce) needs to know the how, why, and who of each murder.

But first, we start the second episode, titled "Battle Commences," back in Ronda in 1920, a man, later revealed to be Dr. Matip (Nyasha Hatendi) and his sister try to pay a visit to Bundle’s father, who we saw get killed by the bull in the first scene of episode 1. Unfortunately, they are attacked by an assassin. The man’s sister is shot and killed by a mysterious woman. She asks the woman’s’ brother to turn over the letter at gunpoint, but the man strikes first. He shoots and kills the assassin and flees the scene.

Bundle meets Superintendent Battle

Martin Freeman - Seven Dials - Credit: Simon Ridgway/Netflix

Back in London, Bundle confers with Jimmy (Edward Bluemel) about the Seven Dials. She shares her theories about it being related to working at the Foreign Office, considering that’s where Ronny and Gerry, the two people who turned up dead, were working, but she doesn’t think it’s Lady Coote now. She tells Jimmy what Ronny said about the Seven Dials, but he claims to not know what it means.

Just then, they spot the man from earlier, Superintendent Battle, played by Martin Freeman, following them. Bundle leaves Jimmy and follows the man in her car. She’s not letting him get away this time.

She catches up with him at his office, and she questions him about why he is following her. He lets slip that he is investigating Gerry’s death. Bundle tries to explain that Gerry wasn’t taking a sleeping draft and that he was murdered. He seems to imply that Bundle was, perhaps, the person responsible for Gerry and Ronny’s death.

She asks the Battle about the Seven Dials, which he also denies knowledge of. Then, Bundle shows him the letter that Gerry was writing the night he died. After reading the letter, he asks Bundle to stop pursuing leads on these deaths and let the professionals handle it, but she knows that he’s not going to stop.

Later that night, Bundle has dinner with Bill (Hughie O’Donnell), and she surprises him by asking him about the Seven Dials Club. Bill denies it, but he knows something. Finally, she gets him to spill what the Seven Dials Club actually is. Bundle insists that they pay a visit to the club immediately.

They arrive, and immediately, Bundle runs into Alfred, who works at Chimneys as footman, or did, before he left. The place is also very popping. Bundle and Bill dance, but the dude who works for the Cootes, Bateman, is there watching them.

Bundle discovers the secret Seven Dials Society

Mia McKenna Bruce - Seven Dials - Credit: Simon Ridgway/Netflix

Bundle notices some women leaving through a side door. She follows the winding staircase up into the building to a locked door. She picks the lock easily, and she finds a table shaped as a clock. There are also seven alarm clocks on the mantel, just like in her room after Gerry was killed. Suddenly, she hears footsteps and hides.

A group of seven, hooded and masked with clocks over their faces, figures sits at the table and talks of Ronny. Someone also says, “No one must stand in our way.” It appears she knows who, or, more likely, what, the Seven Dials are now.

The following day, Bundle tells Jimmy what she saw at the club. Jimmy can’t quite believe what she’s talking about, but he asks her to keep it between them. She also reveals that she didn’t tell Bill about what she saw because she doesn’t trust him or his ties to the Foreign Office.

Bundle scores an invite to an exclusive party at Wyvern Abbey

Later, Bundle and Jimmy meet with Loraine Wade about the letter Gerry was writing to her. She reveals she went to the Seven Dials Club and Gerry told her not to do that, but then Jimmy mentions something about the secret society and spills the beans he just reminded Bundle not to spill. Interesting. Very interesting.

Loraine also reveals something about a party that George Lomax (Alex Macqueen) is hosting at Wyvern Abbey. Bundle calls him and essentially asks for an invite, and he wonders how she came by this information. Bundle makes up a lie about her mother wanting to know more information, and then Lomax comes to Chimneys to meet with her mother, Lady Caterham (Helena Bonham Carter).

During the meeting, Lomax reveals it’s party to convince Dr. Matip of Cameroon to sign a deal with England to grant exclusivity to the country to his new invention. In the wrong hands, it could be perilous of England’s security. Lomax has already received a warning letter from Seven Dials about this invention, an invention all the global powers are interested in, including the Germans.

Bundle uses this meeting to secure the invite from Lomax to the political gathering at Wyvern Abbey. She lies about her interest in politics, which is very much what Lomax wants to hear.

Dr. Matip reveals his new impenetrable metal

At Wyvern Abbey, the guests, including Jimmy, The Cootes, and more, are shooting birds. Then, Lomax reveals that they have a detective at the event to protect them, and it’s, of course, Battle.

Shortly after, Dr. Matip arrives at Wyvern Abbey, and it’s the revealed to be the man from the beginning whose sister was killed by the Seven Dials’ assassin. He’s not into shooting much, for obvious reasons, but he goes to the house to rest before the party begins.

At dinner, Dr. Matip reveals he fought for the Germans during World War I, which doesn’t sit well with the rest of the English people. They assure him that he can trust them, but he reveals that he doesn’t want anything like World War I to happen again. His whole family was killed.

Oswald Coote gets bored and wants to see the invention. Dr. Matip pulls out a pocket watch with a superior metal casing. Coote tries to shoot it with a shotgun, but the metal doesn’t even as much as dent at all.

Jimmy is killed in scuffle at Wyvern Abbey

Dr. Matip retires to his room after dinner, but Bundle, Jimmy, and Bill know something is up. Bundle thinks the killer, or killers, are at the Abbey with them. They make a pact to stand guard.

Bundle jumps out the window to keep watch, but she’s caught by Battle. He escorts her back up the ivy to her room. Unfortunately, she realizes that the watchmen are gone. She can’t find Bill or Jimmy anywhere.

She hears a scuffle and rushes to the door, but it’s locked. Bundle hears two gunshots as the others, including Lomax, arrive at the door. Eventually, she gets the door open and rushes in to find Jimmy lying dead in a pool of blood next to the window.

Now, that’s three dead bodies in Seven Dials. It’s starting to feel like Bundle is running out of time to find the killer and solve this mystery. There's only one more episode of Agatha Christie's Seven Dials left!