Agatha Christie's Seven Dials episode 3 recap and ending: The killer and thief are finally revealed

After the death at the end of the second episode of Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, we flash back to Bundle’s childhood to the day of Tommy’s funeral. She looks down at her father’s watch, which looks an awful lot like those Seven Dials if you ask me.

We’re back in the present at the beginning of the third and final episode of Seven Dials, titled “The Finger Points,” we realize the death at the end of episode 2 is a fakeout! Jimmy (Edward Bluemel) has been shot, but he’s not dead. He says that a masked man was present and escaped out the window.

Someone has stolen Dr. Matip’s special watch and drugged him

Battle (Martin Freeman) and Bundle (Mia McKenna-Bruce) rush to Dr. Matip’s room, but he’s not dead. He’s been given a sleeping draft, and someone stole Dr. Matip’s watch from the safe in his room.

While reconvening with all the remaining survivors, Battle reveals that someone has been found on the premises who wasn’t supposed to be there. Loraine enters the room. She claims that she felt unsettled and came to visit with Jimmy. Likely story, Loraine.

Oswald Coote, then, walks into the room. He’s heard nothing, he claims, but he did find a gun, which he tosses to Battle. And, now the real fun begins. As he gets to the bottom of this mystery, Battle asks everyone to stay in their rooms while he searches for evidence and clues around the property to find the assailant.

Lomax (Alex Macqueen) disobeys Battle’s orders, and he goes to Bundle’s room to ask her to marry him. What?!

Bundle panics, shuts the door, and asks Lomax for a moment. Then, she jumps out the window and goes to talk to Battle. He’s outside looking at footprints, only one. Bundle believes that the gun was actually thrown out of the window to the grass where Sir Oswald found it.

As Battle begins to suggest what happened, this group of weirdos can’t keep it together long enough to hear Battle out. Loraine retreats to her room to find a missing earring.

Then, Battle presents a glove found in the fire. He presents two bullets, one from Jimmy’s gun and one from the other gun that Oswald found. Battle asks Oswald to throw the gun out of the window, which looks exactly like the other spot in the grass where the gun was found, but Oswald flew it much further, which suggests that a woman threw the gun out the window.

Loraine hasn’t been seen in some time, so Battle tries to find her, but he can’t. Now, we have the epic chase we’ve been waiting for!

Loraine stole Dr. Matip’s watch and killed Gerry

Edward Bluemel - Seven Dials - Credit: Simon Ridgway/Netflix

It’s revealed that Loraine stole the watch. She drives away in the car and heads to the train station. She is fleeing via train, but Bill (Hughie O’Donnell), Jimmy, and Bundle catch up to her. Bill separates from the group after showing that he has a gun.

When Jimmy and Bundle catch up to him, Bill is holding Loraine at gunpoint. Bundle realizes that Loraine killed Gerry (Corey Mylchreest), in addition to stealing the watch, which Loraine admits to. Then, Bundle starts to put the pieces together. She asks for Loraine’s train ticket, which reveals Loraine was only going one stop. This whole ordeal with the watch theft was all pre-planned, Bundle realizes, and Loraine finally gives up the person truly responsible: Jimmy.

Jimmy reveals that he killed Ronny and planned to help steal the watch

Jimmy pulls a gun on Bill and Bundle. He’s the missing link in this mystery, and he’s the reason all of this is happening. He and Loraine faked this plan of an attack, Bundle realizes, in order to cause a distraction to steal the formula for this unstoppable metal that Dr. Matip has created.

Jimmy shoots Bill on the train, and then he turns the gun on Bundle. Luckily, Bill’s holding Dr. Matip’s watch, which stops the bullet. Bundle makes a quick move and grabs Bill’s gun, and she shoots at Jimmy as he flees.

Bundle makes Bill figure out a way to stop the train, so Jimmy and Loraine can’t make the rendezvous.

Lady Caterham is the person responsible for the murders and stealing Dr. Matip’s watch

Helena Bonham Carter - Seven Dials - Credit: Simon Ridgway/Netflix

Finally, Bundle catches up with Jimmy in a compartment, and they have their guns on each other. Jimmy confesses to the crimes, but he promises that he didn’t kill Gerry. He also reveals that the person who planned everything is on the train in the first cabin nearest the conductor.

Bundle disarms him, and then heads for the front of the train. She pulls the train’s emergency brake, and she heads to the compartment at the front, where she finds her very own mother, Lady Caterham (Helena Bonham Carter).

Why did Lady Caterham steal Dr. Matip’s watch and have the Gerry and Ronny killed?

Lady Caterham reveals that Loraine thought Gerry was on to them, so she killed him. It wasn’t Lady Caterham; she considered it too extreme.

But, she does admit to the rest of the criminal activity. Lady Caterham explains to Bundle that she did what she did because they — England — used her son, Tommy, as” cannon fodder” during the first World War. She claims that she lost everyone she ever loved, including her husband, who we saw die in the show’s first scene.

Bundle, obviously hurt and shocked by her mother’s crimes and confession, tells her that she didn’t lose her, though. Bundle has always still been with her, but Lady Caterham reveals that it’s not enough. Without her husband and son, they have no money, or way of earning enough money to keep Chimneys. They have nothing left.

Lady Caterham reveals that she underestimated her daughter, but now, the choice falls to Bundle. Would Bundle kill her own mother? Bundle claims she wouldn’t kill her, but she would shoot her to stop her from leaving.

Finally, Battle arrives, just in time to stop Bundle before she has to make a hard choice. Lady Caterham, Jimmy, and Loraine are arrested. Bundle leaves the train and rives away in tears back to Chimneys.

Later, Dr. Matip signs a deal with Lomax and England and turns over his formula that will change the course of the world.

Bundle accepts the invitation to join the Seven Dials after Battle invites her

Alfred arrives at Chimneys, and he claims that his employers at the Seven Dials Club would like to speak with Bundle. She doesn’t have a choice; he pulls a gun on her. He takes her to the room she broke into with all the mysterious masked figures with clocks on their faces.

She sits down at the table and asks if they are going to kill her. She taunts them to show themselves, especially No. 7.

When he removes his mask, it’s Battle. GASP!

Battle reveals that the Seven Dials are not the assassins she thinks they are. Instead, they are an organization, an alliance of sorts, that keeps the world safe. In fact, they were working to stop Loraine, Jimmy, and others from stealing Dr. Matip’s formula.

Battle also reveals that he is inviting Bundle to join the group and become part of the Seven Dials Club, just like her father was years earlier. He was No. 3.

He explains that her father was on a mission for the Seven Dials to meet Dr. Matip when he was killed. Battle was actually there in Spain with him when he was killed by their enemies.

Battle invites her to join the Seven Dials as a spy. Not only invites, he basically demands that she join the spy organization because she is the person they need to stop what’s coming.

“Tell me everything,” she says, accepting the invitation.

What a finale! What a mystery! I absolutely loved this show, and I can’t wait to see what it leads to. I feel like everyone is going to be hoping for a Seven Dials season 2, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.