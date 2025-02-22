See Alexander Skarsgård suited up as Murderbot in new Apple TV thriller coming in May

It’s been a minute since Alexander Skarsgård (Succession) consistently graced our screens, but finally, after nearly two years, the Emmy winner is back, and this time, he’s taking on life as a robot. But not just any robot, the world's most sarcastic, apathetic robot. Apple TV+ recently announced that its upcoming (and highly anticipated) comedic sci-fi thriller Murderbot will drop in May with a two-episode premiere.

Murderbot follows a self-hacking security construct (Skarsgård) who is both horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients and the effects they experience, according to the official logline. Murderbot finds itself faced with the challenge of hiding its gift of free will while completing a dangerous assignment, despite its desire to be left alone so it can do what it really wants to do: watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in this vast universe… like most humans. Because let’s face it: Who doesn’t love a good soap opera?

Murderbot is based on Martha Wells’ best-selling, award-winning book series “The Murderbot Diaries”. The seven-part series, which includes short stories, novellas, and full-length novels, kicked off in 2017 with novella “All Systems Red,” where we meet our titular bot. In it, there’s one Murderbot, some things for Murderbot to murder, and a neat, clean little mystery. When something goes wrong for a second team of scientists flanking an alien planet, it’s up to the first team (and Murderbot) to figure out what happened before the same fate catches up to them.

"Murderbot Diaries Vol. 1: All Systems Red" by Martha Wells. Image: Tordotcom.

But the book series is more than just robot fights and space murder. Wells has woven a finely tuned, delicately nuanced, deeply human story inside of these sensationalist trappings. Murderbot is grumpy and paranoid, socially awkward and anxious, full of dry wit and crude humor mixed with sarcasm, making him so much more than just a cynical killing machine. He’s actually a big ole softie who doesn't like people looking at him in the face, and who loathes killing and would rather be saving lives as opposed to taking them. No doubt Skarsgård will be the perfect fit for this role. Here’s a first look at the A-lister suited up as Murderbot.

Murderbot premieres May 16, 2025 on Apple TV+. Credit: Image Exchange

Murderbot is adapted by Oscar nominees (and brothers) Chris and Paul Weitz (About a Boy, Mozart in the Jungle) and executive produced by the Emmy Award-winning Skarsgård and Foundation showrunner David S. Goyer. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Noma Dumezweni (Presumed Innocent), David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer), Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride), Akshay Khanna (Critical Incident), Tattiawna Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range).

The upcoming sci-fi thriller takes its place as part of a growing list of hit sci-fi dramas and thrillers on Apple TV+, which includes the recently wrapped Silo, For All Mankind, Foundation, Dark Matter, Invasion, and Severance.

Murderbot will premiere May 16 on Apple TV+ with two episodes and will air its season finale July 11.