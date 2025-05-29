Alexis Bledel shares 'grateful' comments about The Handmaid's Tale following series exit

There were always certain characters from The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood that we knew would need to come to life on the screen. They were characters mentioned throughout Offred’s story in the novel, but they never got a voice of their own. Alexis Bledel took on the role of one of them, taking on the role of Ofglen, who we would learn was actually called Emily.

From the beginning of the series, Emily’s story was harrowing. She was made a Handmaid after trying to flee America for Canada, where her wife and son were citizens of. Since she held an American passport, she was stopped at the border, and so started her harrowing ordeal that would lead to mutilation, a time in the toxic colonies, and much more.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE - “The Handmaid’s Tale” - June reflects on her experiences in Gilead and decides what to do next. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) MADELINE BREWER, ALEXIS BLEDEL, NINA KIRI, AMANDA BRUGEL, SAMIRA WILEY, BAHIA WATSON, ELISABETH MOSS

Alexis Bledel knew she had to play Emily in The Handmaid’s Tale

Bledel told E Online that she immediately agreed to do the series as soon as she read the pilot script. She just knew that this was a show for her, and Bruce Miller, the showrunner and creator, knew that she was meant to play Ofglen.

“It was deeply upsetting to even imagine Emily going through something like that—being captured, powerless, with no say over her body. I was actually offered the role and when I read the pilot script, I immediately said yes. Somehow, Bruce just knew I had Ofglen in me.”

It was the harrowing story that pulled Bledel in. She found it “deeply upsetting” just to think about everything Emily was going through, as she became powerless with no autonomy over her own body. It’s something many of the women on the show have had to experience throughout the six-season run.

Emily was there for the first four seasons of the series. She managed to get out of Gilead and reunite with her wife and son, but she couldn’t shake the anger and hatred that she felt for Gilead and the people who set up that regime. It all led to her being part of the group of women, mostly former Handmaids, who killed Commander Fred Waterford in No Man’s Land in The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE - “The Handmaid’s Tale” - June reflects on her experiences in Gilead and decides what to do next. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) ALEXIS BLEDEL, ELISABETH MOSS

Alexis Bledel is ‘grateful’ for her time on The Handmaid’s Tale

After that season, Bledel stepped away from the series, with a storyline written in to say that Emily had gone back into Gilead with May Day to get people out. It did seem like the entire fourth season was building up to this for the character, but people weren’t happy. However, this was Bledel’s choice to leave the show and not a creative decision.

Bledel made it clear that she would always be “grateful” to Miller for her time on the series, and for Hulu giving them all a chance to tell this tale. It’s an important one, for sure, offering a look at how dangerous particular regimes and societies can be for people.

“I am forever grateful to [creator] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

Fans were surprised with Emily’s return in The Handmaid’s Tale series finale, offering a chance for Emily and June to reconnect and discuss where Emily had been. She was continuing the fight with May Day, but she didn’t leave her son and wife completely behind, getting opportunities to Facetime because it turned out she had a good Commander, who also seemed to be part of May Day. It was a beautiful end to the character, with the knowledge that she continues the fight like June, Luke, and others as they continue to rip Gilead apart.

The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream in full on Hulu.