Alice in Borderland receives disappointing news ahead of season 3 premiere

After an almost three-year wait, fans of Alice in Borderland will finally get to set their eyes on the highly anticipated third season soon. How soon? Don't worry! We're just a week away from seeing Arisu and Usagi back on our screens, and based on what was shown in the thrilling trailer, viewers are in for another wild ride!

However, we must also share what we've recently learned about the upcoming installment. Unfortunately, it's not the type of news that will have you jumping up for joy or shouting with excitement either. According to Alice in Borderland Brasil on X, they learned from Filmarks that season 3 will feature only six episodes.

Both seasons 1 and 2 had eight episodes each, so this is a notable reduction. That's two episodes fewer than what we're used to, which makes us worried that some storylines may feel rushed or certain character arcs might not get the attention they deserve. However, keep in mind that this episode count hasn't been confirmed by Netflix or the show's creative team. It's simply a rumor for now, but it is worth noting that Filmarks is a widely respected source in the film and TV community in Japan. So, there might be some truth to the report.

If there really do end up being six episodes in Alice in Borderland season 3, we're not sure how exactly the Netflix show will manage to cram in all the deadly, high-stakes games. The previous seasons did a good job of building suspense, giving us just enough time to catch our breath between nail-biting challenges, and developing characters we love to root for or love to hate. But they were also made up of eight episodes. Now, with a potential shorter season, it seems like the series will have to hit the gas pedal and never let up.

It would be disappointing if a series that has consistently delivered outstanding seasons suddenly felt rushed or left important storylines unresolved, all because the new installment is shorter than previous ones. However, we're trying to remain hopeful that the Alice in Borderland team knows what they're doing. Who knows? Maybe it was their decision to trim the season down and not Netflix. In that case, we should be okay. But again, we still don't know for certain if the third season is actually made up of six episodes. Hopefully, this rumored episode count turns out to be wrong, or if it’s true, the team has found a way to make every single episode count.

In Alice in Borderland season 3, Arisu ventures back to the deadly Borderland to save Usagi, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious scholar fixated on the afterlife. As new and even more brutal games emerge, Arisu must join forces with unfamiliar allies and face the enigmatic Joker stage. They all hope that by surviving this final challenge, they will be granted a chance to finally return to the real world.

Kento Yamazaki returns as Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi. Also in the season 3 cast are Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, Yugo Mikawa, Joey Iwanaga, Akana Ikeda, and Kento Kaku.

Alice in Borderland season 3 is slated to make its way to Netflix on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.