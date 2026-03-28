All 7 live-action Star Wars shows ranked from best to worst

With seven live-action shows, the Star Wars universe has been greatly expanded over the past several years. Household name value has been attributed to a couple of these titles, while others among the list remain far lesser known.

Some were also dismissed by a large corner of fans, but make no mistake: The upper ranks of this particular list include specific shows that should be known as all-time greats.

(L-R): Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

7. The Book of Boba Fett

Seasons: 1

Expectations were high for The Book of Boba Fett (2023), as this was just the second live-action show within the Star Wars universe. It failed to live up to the hype, generally considered among the more disappointing shows to come out in the past few years.

Playing the titular character is Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison, while also among the cast are Ming-Na Wen and Pedro Pascal. Their efforts were well received, but in the end, The Book of Boba Fett fell a bit short compared to its famous predecessor in The Mandalorian.

6. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Seasons: 1

Another anticipated project that failed to live up to fan expectations, Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) was the shortest of all these live-action Star Wars shows. It consisted of six episodes, and while Ewan McGregor's performance was generally praised, the overall product came up short compared to the quality of the many other shows that take place within this famous universe.

Production value could also be mentioned with regard to the quality of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but at the same time, all of these shows are efficient when it comes to technical filmmaking. There's nothing about Obi-Wan that the others don't achieve.

(L-R): Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) and the Stranger Qimir (Manny Jacinto) in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: THE ACOLYTE, season one, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

5. The Acolyte

Seasons: 1

Set towards the end of the High Republic era, The Acolyte (2024) revolves around a Jedi master named Sol as he investigates a series of crimes. It's then that someone from his past materializes in the plot, resulting in a multi-dimensional adventure that was generally well received.

Created by Leslye Headland, this may be the most unique live-action series within the Star Wars universe, combining elements of crime thrillers to make for a compelling mystery. It's also underrated, generally overlooked in comparison to its famous counterparts like Andor and The Mandalorian.

4. Ahsoka

Seasons: 1

At the moment, Ahsoka remains the only live-action Star Wars show that's still pumping out episodes.

Season 2 is still in pre-production, and while the verdict is obviously still out on its quality, season one proved rather successful when it came out in 2023.

Playing this live-action version of fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano is talented actress Rosario Dawson, while appearing as apprentice Sabine Wren is Natasha Liu Bordizzo. There's also the wonderful Mary Elizabeth Winstead, each of these names giving heartfelt efforts in one of the more beloved spinoff shows that Star Wars has to offer.

(L-R) Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) in Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm. ©2025 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

3. Skeleton Crew

Seasons: 1

In the upper echelon of live-action Star Wars shows is one that's known as Skeleton Crew (2024-2025), which stars the famous Jude Law as a Force-using pirate named Jod Na Nawood.

Some names among the star-studded supporting cast include Kerry Condon, Alia Shawkat, Kelly Macdonald, and Mathieu Kassovitz, each performing perfectly in a completely well-paced plot.

Four kids search for their home planet after getting lost in the galaxy, this plot resulting in some of the most memorable moments in all of the live-action spinoffs. Wonderful addition to the Disney+ lineup of wonderful Star Wars content.

The Mandalorian. Image courtesy StarWars.com

2. The Mandalorian

Seasons: 3

A well-armored gunslinger enters a saloon on the dangerous ice planet Pagodon, and he gets into a gunfight that perfectly sets the tone of the many adventures to come. Playing the primary character is Pedro Pascal, a Chilean-American actor who lends his voice to the Star Wars universe to create The Mandalorian.

Created by Jon Favreau, this action-packed and poignant affair helped turn Pedro Pascal into a household name, and it spawned a series of spinoffs that helped the Star Wars universe take over the medium of television.

The Mandalorian continues with The Mandalorian and Grogu, a live-action movie. The film hits theaters on May 22, 2026.

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Cassian Andor on Yavin IV. Image Credit: StarWars.com

1. Andor

Seasons: 2

From the crispness of its visuals and the intricacies of its sound design to the efforts of its cast and the consistently well-written dialogue, Andor (2022-2025) has proven to be a true, technical triumph from every perspective of filmmaking.

Thanks to his performance as the titular Rebel pilot, Mexican actor Diego Luna became known to international audiences. He was already widely respected from a critical perspective through such films as Y tu mama tambien (2001), but here with Andor on Disney+, fans from around the world became aware of his prowess.

He shines as Cassian Andor, a charming lead character who traverses a thrilling tale. Also among the cast are Kyle Soller and Adria Arjona, along with Stellan Skarsgard and Fiona Shaw. Quite the talent, with each of these names performing to perfection in a live-action Star Wars show that was received with widespread acclaim.