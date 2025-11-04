All's Fair season 1 episode 2 recap: Allura learns the whole truth about Chase

This post contains spoilers from All's Fair season 1 episode 2 from this point forward. Trigger warning: Suicide

The first episode of All's Fair on Hulu introduced us to the glossy and cutthroat world of Allura Grant, Liberty Ronson, and Emerald Greene, which includes helping women through bitter divorces, dealing with competition from Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson), and finding their own personal lives take unexpected detours that are slightly ironic. But the team's already on it on Allura's behalf.

Emerald has started tracking Chase's movements and finding all of his mistresses, fake social media accounts, and burner phones. She used the AI tech whiz help of her 18-year-old triplet sons, who she had with a sperm donor. Emerald pushes Liberyto lock down her boyfriend Dr. Reggie (O-T Fagbenle), but their conversation's cut short when Allura arrives with her divorce attorney: their old pal Dina Standish (Glenn Close). They made sure to warn every other divorce lawyer about Chase besides Carr.

When Allura calls Carr under the guise of retaining her as a lawyer to stop her from representing Chase, she learns she's too late. Chase is already sitting in Carr's office. (Sarah Paulson absolutely devoured this scene and its obscenely hilarious dialogue!) But Dina isn't scared to take on Carr head-on. But there's also no time to dwell since they have a new client, Deandre Barber (Elizabeth Berkley).

ALL’S FAIR on Hulu - SARAH PAULSON | Disney/Ser Baffo

Elizabeth Berkley's cameo role ends in tragedy

Deandre explains her scientific discoveries in chemistry and how her businessman husband Arthur McPherson (Eddie Cibrian) helped her brand DuraLite take off. Now divorced, their business relationship still seemed easy, until she realized the companies he gave her were all in the red and failing. All of the tax documents were in her name since day one, which means she technically owes a lot of money even though she actually didn't do anything wrong.

The team worries that Deandre will appear complicit to the IRS and all hope seems lost. She excuses herself to vape on the balcony and as the team strategizes about what to do next, they watch as Deandre jumps over the edge to her death. Even though their client has died, they intend to get justice for Deandre and her employees. They also offer support to Dina as her husband Doug (Ed O'Neill) has been declining in health.

During Sheila Baskin's jewelry auction, the group of course runs into Carr, who Emerald refers to as Wednesday Addams. Dina has her sights set on a brooch, but when Carr notices Allura bid, she gets into the mix to run up Dina's bid. Carr wins the brooch for half a million dollars. Their face off in the bathroom might be the show's funniest tête-à-tête yet. (It's so good that I can't even share the one-liner Dina delivered!) Dina catches up with Oliver (Jack Davenport) the auctioneer at the bar.

ALL’S FAIR on Hulu - O-T FAGBENLE, NAOMI WATTS | Disney/Ser Baffo

Allura confronts Milan in All's Fair season 1 episode 2

While Dina considers the proposition from Oliver, Liberty has an anniversary date with Reggie. She wants to slow things down even though it's been years. Dessert comes to the table and Liberty's horrified when there's an enormous engagement ring in the giant fortune cookie. He proposes on one knee and she excuses herself. She doesn't intend on marrying Reggie.

On the plane ride home, the women talk and Dina reveals she hasn't had sex with Doug in three years. She also drops the bomb that she kissed Oliver the auctioneer before leaving his hotel room. Out of guilt, Dina confesses what she did to Doug, but he doesn't hold it against her. Emerald and Liberty finally drop the bomb on Allura that Chase has had multiple affair but a second bomb detonates when Emerald revealed Chase has been sleeping with Milan. They push Allura to get angry and get revenge.

Liberty talks to Reggie and admits her realization that she doesn't want her career as a divorce attorney to stop her from believing in love. She wants to spend the rest of her life with him. She proposes to him with her ring, and after he teases her that he needs to think about it, he quickly says yes. Emerald returns home to find her sons Ezra, Elijah, and Egypt celebrating Elijah's full ride to MIT.

Dina catches up with Deandre's ex-husband Arthur at a car auction. They enter one of the cars to have a conversation, which is basically just Dina confronting him about what he did to Deandre. She threatens jail time unless he rehires fired employees and giving Dee's shares to her family. Allura pulls up to Milan's house (which Chase bought) and beats her car with a baseball bat... or at least that's what she did in a daydream. Instead, Allura peacefully confronts Milan. Shocker: Milan's pregnant!

All's Fair releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.