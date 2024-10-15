American Horror Stories season 3 is now streaming: Will there be an episode 10?
By Sandy C.
The second part of American Horror Stories season 3 is now available to stream on Hulu. It is packed with five chilling new episodes. But what’s up with this release format? Is there an episode 10 still ahead? Is this season of AHStories season 3 or considered season 4? Here’s everything we know!
No release schedules are more complicated than those of streaming shows. And there’s so much confusion surrounding this new season of AHS’ spin-off AHStories. For starters, is it season 3 or season 4? Technically, the new episodes are part of season 3. The first half of the third season premiered almost a year ago on Oct. 26, so that’s why fans were not sure.
The first part of season 3 only features four episodes, but really it should have been its own season to avoid confusion. Alas, the five new episodes are considered part of season 3, for a grand total of nine episode. This is an odd number, so you may be wondering if there will be a tenth chapter. The answer is no. There are and will only be five new episodes, these close the third season.
On the bright side, since each episode features a different frightening tale, we’ve got five thrilling adventures to watch. Below are the episode titles. All are now available to stream exclusively on Hulu.
AHStories season 3 part 2 episodes
- Episode 5 is titled “Backrooms”
- Episode 6 is titled “Clone”
- Episode 7 is titled X”
- Episode 8 is titled “Leprechaun”
- Episode 9 is titled “The Thing Under the Bed”
The cast in these episodes includes Michael Imperioli, Victor Garber, Mia Isaac, Jessica Barden, Debby Ryan, Melanie Field, Henry Winkler, Natalie Gold, and others.
American Horror Stories has not yet been renewed for a fourth season. But if it does, fingers crossed that it is released in a more, viewer-friendly format. I’d love for AHStories to go back to weekly releases. What do you think about this year's release?