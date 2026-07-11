American Horror Story season 13 loses key A-list star after premiere date announcement

Surprise! Did you think you'd seen the last of them? Well, the witches are back for American Horror Story season 13, the mysterious milestone season of the FX horror anthology series. While the official subtitle for the season hasn't been officially confirmed, though some outlets suggest the upcoming season might simply go by 13, we do know when the new episodes begin airing.

American Horror Story season 13 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FX and Hulu. The number of episodes hasn't been revealed, but it would be fitting for there to be 13. But there's one piece of unfortunate information that has been reported about a previously announced cast member. Sadly, Ariana Grande won't actually make her first AHS appearance.

Ariana Grande exits American Horror Story season 13 for tour conflicts

After FX announced the premiere date and the cast's coven was spotted filming scenes in New York City ahead of production's wrap later this month, the update dropped one day later on July 10. Grande's departure from American Horror Story season 13 simply comes down to scheduling conflicts, as the Grammy Award winner is currently in the midst of her Eternal Sunshine Tour in North America, which ends in London next month.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1867 -- Pictured: Host Ariana Grande during Promos on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 | Courtesy of NBC

When FX announced the cast for season 13 back in October 2025, Grande's inclusion came as an exciting surprise for both her fans and those of the series. The singer and now Academy Award-nominated actress previously appeared in Ryan Murphy's Fox horror comedy series Scream Queens back in 2015, appearing as the vapid Chanel No. 2 in four episodes of season 1.

It's unfortunate that the superstar won't be able to make her appearance in the series work amid her busy touring schedule. While AHS has been filming in New York at the same time Grande has had multiple shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, schedules obviously did not align in the end despite both teams' best efforts. Perhaps if AHS continues with season 14, Grande could then star.

American Horror Story might be down an A-lister for season 13, but fans will hardly notice an absence of star power given the positively stacked cast Murphy and co. have compiled. Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sibide, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, and Frances Conroy are among the biggest returnees this season.

The cast also includes Paul Anthony Kelly, Madelaine Petsch, John Carroll Lynch, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Alex Cosani, Mat Fraser, Mena Suvari, Berton Colón, Avantika, Grace Dumdaw, Cara Delevingne, and Charlie Carver. Knowing the show's history, even with this long list of talent, there will still be surprises in store when the season begins airing on Sept. 24.

It's unclear who Ariana Grande would have been playing in American Horror Story season 13, whether one of the new members of the coven, reprising Chanel No. 2 (a long shot), or another entirely new character. It's also unclear if another actress stepped in to replace her, or if her character has been eliminated altogether. Grande's exit is a bummer, but there's no doubt it will still be a great season.