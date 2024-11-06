American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 9 review: A little too late for a focused story
By Sandy C.
FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Henandez episode 9 finally covers the trial we have all been waiting to see. But by now, the facts of the story are nothing but blurs as the fiction in Ryan Murphy’s sports drama takes the wheel. Spoilers ahead if you missed the penultimate episode, “What’s Left Behind.”
Even as Aaron Hernandez (Josh Andres Rivera) is being taken away from his home in handcuffs for the murder of Odin Lloyd (J. Alex Brinson), he displays attitude and confidence. Aaron appears to believe this will eventually all blow over and he’ll walk out a free man. Unfortunately, for him, we know this is not the way it is going to work out for Aaron. It goes to show, however, just how out of touch with reality the former NFL player was. This is both due to the environment Aaron grew up in and the head injuries. After his death, Aaron was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Aaron has gotten out of trouble before, and rather effortlessly, so he sees this as just another bump on the road. It’s arguably disturbing how Aaron’s mind can’t comprehend how different murder is compared to a bar fight. Rivera truly does a remarkable job portraying not just the former athlete, but a troubled man who displayed all the red flags yet received no help.
Jaylen Barron is also brilliant in this episode as Aaron’s fiancee Shay. It is overlooked how much Shay had to deal with. Not only did everything she thought about Aaron turn out to be a lie, but this all happened in the blink of an eye. Add to this the fact that Shay has a baby daughter and must juggle being a new mom as well as Aaron’s trial.
Sports Story episode 9 may be more fiction than anything else, but that was to be expected after the first couple of episodes began to rapidly distance themselves from facts. Still, this is what I wanted more of from American Sports Story, brilliant performances and a focused story. It’s too bad we had to wait until the penultimate episode to see this.
The American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez's season finale airs on FX next Tuesday, Nov. 12. You can stream it on Hulu the following day (Nov. 13).