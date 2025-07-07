And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 made two shocking mistakes (recap)

This post contains spoilers from And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 from this point forward.

If you're an And Just Like That viewer who has caught up on the most recent episodes of season 3 and have been on the internet recently, then you're fully aware of the awkward, if not humorous, snafu the series has made. A character who was already six feet under was seemingly brought back from the dead just to be killed off again. Yes, this really happened.

And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 sees Lisa grieving her 90-year-old father's death from a fatal stroke. She spends much of the episode not only experiencing the grief of not having a chance to say goodbye but sparring with his girlfriend, played by Jenifer Lewis, over the funeral arrangements. In the end, Lisa doesn't get her way, but that's not what everyone's talking about.

Following Big's death in season 1, Lisa spoke with Charlotte and expressed how she felt when her father passed away. Lisa's dad, Lawrence Todd, was presumed dead after that moment, but he later appeared in season 2 episode 4 and was played by Billy Dee Williams. For the fans who remembered these developments in Lisa's life, her dad's sudden death again came as a shock.

Nicole Ari Parker in And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Lisa's dad died twice... so will Carrie and Aidan?

And Just Like That suffered a major continuity error that will either be addressed or completely ignored (jury's still out on that front), but it wasn't the only shocking mistake the series made in the latest episode. Aidan finally returns to New York as his son Wyatt spends time at a retreat. However, he spends most of his visit fixing the window he broke in Carrie's vintage French door.

As it turns out, his spiral to repair the glass he broke didn't stem solely from the guilt of turning a romantic moment like throwing a pebble at her window into breaking irreplaceable glass from the 1800s. He finally confesses to Carrie that he slept with his ex-wife Kathy. They were caught up in the moment of stress over Wyatt and had sex. Carrie's reaction was unexpected.

Naturally, you would think Carrie would be devastated and hurt by this admission. But she's understanding. She seems to have viewed their arrangement, which included Carrie waiting five years for Aidan to become fully available to her, with a maturity that supersedes infidelity. Apparently, she never though they would be exclusive in those five years, so she isn't devastated or hurt.

John Corbett in And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

In fact, she's more frustrated that they hadn't previously discussed the parameters of their relationship and its unique arrangement given Aidan's circumstances. The incident and the honesty only seems to make them stronger and they have sex, never mind Aidan's low-simmering jealously about Carrie's closeness to her downstairs neighbor Duncan. Okay... sure?

It's an interesting flip on a cheating storyline, and Carrie's understanding is refreshing.... but. There's a but! This storyline and this relationship are both challenging to root for. It's hard to continuously watch Carrie place herself and her needs second to Aidan. Is he really that great? Especially now? He has baggage, and that baggage comes with an ex wife he's cheated on her with. It's too much!

Carrie and Aidan's relationship could have had a chance to be worth rooting for if he hadn't cheated, but it's sad to admit that most fans probably don't even want to see them together anymore. Carrie's life would be much more interesting with Duncan. That could very well still happen (and I'm hoping it does). Aside from these two mistakes, episode 6 had some other major developments.

After worrying about Harry's health, Charlotte finally reached a breaking point when Carrie catches her buying adult diapers in a drug store. She shares the truth with her best friend, who offers support and vows to be her vault. Meanwhile, Seema finds Miranda two dream apartments, and she picks the one that brings her the most joy and the most Joy. Things are looking up... mostly!

More Max stories from Show Snob: