Andrew Lincoln’s next project just got an exciting new update

Fans of The Walking Dead longed for the return of Andrew Lincoln as hero Rick Grimes. This wish was granted via the limited spinoff The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The series concluded a chapter in the epic love story of Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira), but fans still want more. Lincoln has returned to screens, but in a different role that has received an exciting update!

Coldwater starring Andrew Lincoln is coming to Showtime in early 2026

Deadline reports that Coldwater, the latest series featuring Lincoln, has been acquired by Showtime, adding to its list of BBC series. The ITV thriller stars Lincoln as John, a stay-at-home father who becomes dissatisfied with his life and uproots his family, moving to a quiet Scottish village. There, he befriends a neighbor, Tommy, who isn't what he seems. John's wife takes an immediate dislike to Tommy and becomes suspicious of her husband's new friend.

SISTER PICTURES FOR ITV COLDWATER Pictured: ANDREW LINCOLN as John and EWEN BREMNER as Tommy.

Lincoln is joined by Indira Varma (Obsession), who portrays his wife, Fiona. Ewen Bremmer (Trainspotting) plays Tommy, and his wife, Rebecca, the local minister, is portrayed by Eve Myles. Samuel Bottomley plays Tommy and Rebecca's son, Cameron. Abigail Lawrie, Lois Chimimba, Gilly Gilchirst, and Jonathan Watson round out the cast.

ITV1 and ITVX premiered the six-part Coldwater on September 14, but there had been no news of a U.S. release. The exciting news for U.S. fans is that Showtime has acquired the series, and it is expected to be released early in 2026.

Andrew Lincoln also teased his return to The Walking Dead universe

Lincoln has confirmed that ongoing conversations are currently happening.

Lincoln's comments have once again sparked excitement among the fandom. The excitement was further ignited as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon recently mentioned "a friend whose brother lived there back before." The words were spoken by Carol (Melissa McBride), who was referencing Rick's brother Jeffrey, who last resided in Barcelona. This raised the question of whether Lincoln would return to TWDU as Rick Grimes to reunite with his brother.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead _ Season 7, Episode 8 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC

Fans long for a mega reunion of all the key players featured in the main series. While this is likely a grand wish, there is no reason a smaller group, perhaps Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, and some others, could be featured in a reunion scene.

Daryl and Carol's main goal in the Daryl Dixon series is to return to the communities in the US. Rick and Michonne returned to the communities in The Ones Who Live and were reunited with their children, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and RJ (Antony Azor). And if Daryl arrived in the States with Rick's brother in tow, this would be a fantastic way to wrap up the Daryl Dixon series that will conclude in its fourth season.