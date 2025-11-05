Apple TV announces the return date of its most underrated thriller series

We’ve got a date for the return of one of Apple TV’s more underrated thrillers, and it’s sooner than we thought.

The Last Thing He Told Me, almost three years after its first season, is finally returning for season 2.

Jennifer Garner, the star of the series, broke the news on her Instagram and confirmed The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 premieres on Feb. 20, 2026, with the intriguing tag line “The past always finds its way home.”

The post also had the first images of the second season, which moves the action to Paris and enhances what was already a very intriguing mystery thriller!

Apple TV has no shortage of fun thrillers, even if a couple only lasted one season. It does seem they’re joining the trend of other streaming sites in presenting series that appeared to be only limited series. However, their success ultimately turns them into ongoing shows.

What is coming in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2?

For those who missed it when it premiered in 2023, The Last Thing He Told Me adapts the novel by Laura Dave. Hannah (Jennifer Garner) is a regular housewife whose life is turned upside down when her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) vanishes after his company is caught in an embezzlement scandal. His farewell note has Hannah trying to protect their daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) while on a quest to uncover her husband’s secret life.

Besides the mystery regarding Owen, the show also shone featuring the relationship between Hannah and stepdaughter Bailey as the pair had to overcome their tensions while seeking answers to Owen, which would change both of them dramatically.

The show did a good job adapting the novel, although notably it broke from the novels' original ending. That ending (spoiler alert) took place five years in the future, with Hannah and Bailey on better terms only for Hannah to meet a disguised Owen who said he still loved her.

That change was an obvious attempt by the producers to gain a second season, and it worked. So, season 2 appears to have Hannah and Bailey reunited, now heading to Europe as Owen’s secret past is still coming back to haunt them.

While Aisha Tyler won’t return for season 2, we will get David Morse back as Owen’s father-in-law, Nicholas Bell. Added to the cast are Judy Greer, Rita Wilson, Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt, and Luke Kirby.

We don’t know too much yet on the story details, and it will be interesting how the show branches out from the novels’ tight plot. While a risk, it’s not the first novel adaptation to be expanded to a second season, and Dave’s involvement will help the story keep true to the characters.

It’ll be a wait for a few more months, but fans should be happy to know this underrated thriller is coming back to unveil more secrets and twists!

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 premieres Feb. 20, 2026 on Apple TV+.