Apple TV+ hopes for a hole in one with Owen Wilson golf comedy (Release date and first-look images)

It's been a while since we've seen Owen Wilson in a television series. Was Loki on Disney+ his last live-action role in a TV show? We believe so. More recently, he lent his voice to the podcast series Tom Slick: Mystery Hunter and the animated show LEGO Pixar: BrickToons. But now, he’s set to make his return to television in a brand-new golf comedy series for Apple TV+. It’s called Stick, and we shared all there is to know about it right below.

In March 2024, it was revealed that Wilson had joined an upcoming comedy series for Apple TV+ as both the star and executive producer. That series was later given the title Stick. Jason Keller, who is best known for co-writing the script for Ford v Ferrari, created the sports comedy and also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers are Ben Silverman for Propagate Content, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris, and Jonathan Dayton.

In addition to being executive producers, Faris and Dayton are directors on the series, along with David Dobkin, Jaffar Mahmood, M.J. Delaney, and John Hamburg. Wilson takes on the lead role of Pryce Cahill, a former pro golfer whose career was cut short two decades ago. After enduring personal setbacks like a failed marriage and losing his job, Pryce believes he has finally found a way to turn his life and career around. That's by mentoring a troubled teenage golf prodigy by the name of Santi.

Peter Dager (Insidious: The Red Door) stars alongside Wilson as the young golf prodigy, Santi. Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, Timothy Olyphant, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong also star in this golf comedy. Viewers can also expect to see appearances from professional golfers Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, and Wyndham Clark. Additionally, there will be guest appearances from Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke, Garrett Clark, and Dan Rapaport.

Stick is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. After that, a new episode will be released weekly until the season finale. Unfortunately, an official trailer has not dropped yet. However, Apple released several new photos from the new show, which we shared below.

Peter Dager, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Owen Wilson in Stick | Apple

Collin Morikawa and Owen Wilson in Stick | Apple

Timothy Olyphant in Stick | Apple

Lilli Kay, Mariana Treviño, Judy Greer, and Marc Maron in Stick | Apple

Marc Maron and Owen Wilson in Stick | Apple

Judy Greer in Stick | Apple

Owen Wilson, Judy Greer, and Peter Dager in Stick | Apple

Owen Wilson in Stick | Apple

We're expecting the trailer for Stick to drop closer to its release. Don't worry. We'll make sure to come back and share it with you once it is released.