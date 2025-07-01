Apple TV+ picks up Jennette McCurdy series I'm Glad My Mom Died with major star

A celebrity memoir that gripped pop culture with its honesty and vulnerability is coming to the small screen with a series adaptation. Apple TV+ announced on July 1, 2025 that I'm Glad My Mom Died, based on the best-selling book by former child star Jennette McCurdy, received the green light for a series adaption. The upcoming dramedy series also has a massive talent attached to star.

Jennifer Aniston set for I'm Glad My Mom Died on Apple TV+

That's right, Friends and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston joined I'm Glad My Mom Died as the titular mother character. McCurdy isn't expected to appear in the series, as she retired from acting and has focused on writing and filmmaking. The author will write the series and executive produce and co-showrun along with Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show's Ari Katcher.

In a press release, Apple TV+ describes the synopsis for the 10-episode dramedy:

"I’m Glad My Mom Died is a heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother. The dramedy will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as “a starlet’s mother."

Jennifer Aniston stars in a new series based on Jennette McCurdy's best-selling coming-of-age memoir.



Written, executive produced and showrun by McCurdy and Ari Katcher. Aniston, Sharon Horgan and Merman, LuckyChap, Jerrod Carmichael and Erica Kay to executive produce.… pic.twitter.com/vFipHTa1om — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 1, 2025

Beyond McCurdy and Katcher co-showrunning the series adaption, Aniston will also executive produce under her Echo Films Banner as will Sharon Horgan and Stacy Greenberg for Merman and Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for Margot Robbie's LuckyChap. Jerrod Carmichael and Erica Kay are also on board the series as executive producers.

Additional casting announcements have yet to be made, including who will portray the 18-year-old version of McCurdy who rise to fame on Nickelodeon. Apple TV+ didn't mention when production will begin or when I'm Glad My Mom Died is targeted for release, but hopefully filming will kick off before the end of the year for a release sometime in mid to late-2026.

McCurdy, who starred in Nickelodeon's hit children's sitcom iCarly as well as its spinoff Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande, published I'm Glad My Mom Died in August 2022. The provocative title drew criticism and continues to draw eyes, but the title offers an insight to the complex journey McCurdy went through with her abusive mother while juggling child stardom. The book earned critical acclaim and achieved instant success. As of July 2025, it's sold over 3 million copies.

It's exciting that McCurdy has teamed with Apple TV+ and an Emmy-winning actress to bring her life story to the small screen. Apple TV+ has become known for its high-quality productions and will surely take great care of McCurdy's story rather than making it simply bingeable entertainment. I'm Glad My Mom Died has the chance to help its viewers feel seen, just like it did with its readers.

