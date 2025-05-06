Apple TV+ renews its best new comedy series of the year for season 2

Matt Remick and Continental Studios will live to see another day and another picture. The new hit Apple TV+ original series The Studio has earned a renewal for season 2, with the announcement coming from the streamer two weeks ahead of the season 1 finale. The Studio launched on March 26 and ever since has become a fan-favorite and earned a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In celebration of season 2, co-creators and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg shared a statement in Apple TV+'s press release, which actually teases "10 more seasons" of the series. While they're clearly making a joke, I don't think anyone would turn down 10 more seasons with this cast. Read Rogen and Goldberg's statement about the renewal:

"We’re thrilled to be making a second season of The Studio. We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for 10 more seasons. And, we’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+." —Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Along with The Studio season 2 renewal, Apple TV+ released an announcement video featuring a humorous scene from the series. Check it out below!

The Studio season 2 renewed at Apple TV+

As soon as The Studio premiered in March, it was obvious that there was nothing else like it currently on television. It's wild, it's hilarious, and it's a no-holds-barred mirror of the Hollywood film industry from people who have first-hand experience. The show's one-take approach to capturing its backstage shenanigans infuses the series with a manic and urgent energy that allows the viewer to fully experience every second of Matt's misadventures.

Rogen stars in the series as film executive Matt Remick, who becomes the new head of Continental Studios. He hits the ground running with an idea for a new movie, but his ambition and need to impress often gets him into situations that were easily avoidable. The show features an impeccable ensemble cast including Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn, and Catherine O'Hara and a revolving door of celebrity cameos that add realism to fictional universe.

The Studio has by far been the best new Apple TV+ comedy series of the year, maybe even the best new Apple TV+ original series of the year or best new comedy series of the year period. The fact that it hadn't been renewed was slowly making me worried that Rogen and the streamer intended for the series to be a miniseries, but we can now all sigh a collective sigh of relief that The Studio season 2 has been confirmed. It's time for the sequel!

On top of The Studio, Rogen's been on a hot streak with Apple TV+. Platonic, his comedy series with Rose Byrne, will return for season 2 later this summer. Even though the show has been renewed, Apple hasn't revealed the episode count for The Studio season 2, though we can assume 10 episodes like season 1. Also, there's no indication of when filming begins or when the new season will be released, but make sure to keep checking Show Snob for updates.

Watch The Studio only on Apple TV+. The season 1 finale airs Wednesday, 21.